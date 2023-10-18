Name Norman Reedus Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth 6 January 1969 Age 54 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Model, Painter, Sculptor, Photographer, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Norman Reedus, a versatile American actor and model, has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning several decades, he has not only earned critical acclaim but has also built a substantial net worth. Known for his roles in both television and film, Reedus has made a significant mark in Hollywood. His net worth, estimated at approximately $40 million, reflects his success in the industry. From his appearances in notable films like "The Boondock Saints" to his television endeavors, this article will delve into the various facets of Norman Reedus' financial journey.

Actors Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquill

Norman Reedus' diverse sources of income have been pivotal in building his substantial net worth. His multifaceted career includes acting, modeling, and television ventures. While he's most renowned for his television work, including his role as Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead," Reedus has also successfully ventured into modeling. He has lent his distinctive image to well-known brands making his mark in the world of fashion and advertising.

Salary

One of the primary sources of Norman Reedus' wealth is his acting career. He is widely recognized for his role as Daryl Dixon on the popular AMC television show "The Walking Dead," where he became one of the highest-paid actors on television. At the peak of the series, he earned a staggering $1 million per episode. This substantial salary translated to an annual income of $22-24 million during the show's later seasons.

Ventures

Apart from his acting career, Norman Reedus has explored other avenues for income. In 2015, AMC ordered a series titled "Ride with Norman Reedus," a travel show where he embarks on motorcycle journeys across America. The show has enjoyed several successful seasons, and this venture has contributed to his financial success.

Endorsements

Norman Reedus has also dabbled in modeling, working with notable brands such as Prada, Alessandro Dell'Acqua, Durban, Levi's, Lexus, and Morgenthal Fredrics. His association with these brands and his distinctive image have likely led to lucrative endorsement deals.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, and Demi Moore attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023, in Paris, France. Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Norman Reedus has invested in various properties across the United States. In 2013, he acquired a New York City penthouse for $3.8 million. In 2015, he purchased a second home in upstate New York for just under $3 million. In 2018, Reedus and his partner, Diane Kruger, acquired a townhouse in New York City's West Village for $11.75 million. Furthermore, in March 2020, the couple purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles for $8.5 million.

Instagram 8.1 million followers Twitter 3.7 million followers Facebook 7.6 million followers

Norman Reedus has had several significant relationships in his personal life. Notably, he was in a relationship with model Helena Christensen from 1998 to 2003, and they share a son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, born in October 1999. In 2015, Reedus met German actress and model Diane Kruger while working on the film "Sky." Their relationship became public in July 2016, and they welcomed a daughter in November 2018.

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards (2015): Best TV Supporting Actor for his role in "The Walking Dead." IGN Summer Movie Awards (2012): Best TV Hero for playing "Daryl Dixon" in "The Walking Dead." IGN People's Choice Award (2012): Best TV Hero for his portrayal of "Daryl Dixon" in "The Walking Dead." CinEuphoria Awards (2020): Received a Merit - Honorary Award for his work in "The Walking Dead."

Norman Reedus attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila, the First Official Tequila Of The US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Anna Webber

What music videos have Norman Reedus appeared in besides Lady Gaga's "Judas"?

Norman Reedus has been in music videos for Keith Richards, Cranes, Bjork, Radiohead, R.E.M., and Goo Goo Dolls, in addition to Lady Gaga's "Judas."

How did Norman Reedus end up with a titanium eye socket and four screws in his nose?

Norman Reedus had surgery in 2005 after a car accident. He left the hospital with a titanium eye socket and four screws in his nose.

Why is Norman Reedus scared of horses?

Despite his fearless on-screen persona, Norman Reedus is actually afraid of horses. In a scene that required him to ride a horse on "The Walking Dead," he opted for a motorcycle instead, revealing his fear of horses as the reason for this choice.