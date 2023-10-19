Name Theodre Sarandos Net worth $250 million Salary $3 Million Annual income Up to $43 million Sources of income Netflix DOB 30 July 1964 Age 59 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Business Executive

American businessman and co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sarandos oversees all productions at Netflix.

Ted Sarandos at the "Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events" Screening | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

In the recent Q3 earnings review of Netflix, Sarandos revealed that the talks in the SAG AFTRA strikes were paused due to the eleventh-hour demand for a levy from the union. Sarandos also stated that the trend of streamers being more transparent about streaming data is set to continue in the coming years, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ted Sarandos discussed the SAG-AFTRA strike stalemate, data transparency, and more price increases in the Netflix Q3 earnings call. Sarandos said the lack of data transparency was “part of our promise with creators.” https://t.co/JNWe5UUOcZ — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 19, 2023

Sarandos started his career working as a video store clerk. He then worked his way up to become a store manager and soon, he became in charge of eight stores overseeing the Western region of the home video distributor. He was discovered by Netflix founder Reed Hastings after an article about Sarandos striking a mega DVD deal was published. Sarandos joined Netflix in 2000 and played a key role in the company's growth and success. He became the chief content officer and was responsible for acquiring and producing content for the platform.

Ted Sarandos attends the North American Premiere Of "Lilyhammer" | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

He made some of the biggest entertainment deals in the industry one of which was leading an investment of $100 million into the show “House of Cards.” He further played a role in securing the rights to popular titles like "Stranger Things," "Narcos," and “The Crowns” as well as critically acclaimed films like "The Irishman."

In 2023, Reed Hastings, stepped down from his role as CEO, transitioning to the role of executive chairman. Sarandos and Greg Peters then took over as the co-CEOs.

Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos attend the "Marseille" Netflix TV Series World Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sarandos made about $22.4 million, including a $9 million bonus and $12 million in stock grants in 2016. Further, he held a substantial amount of Netflix stock when it hit $411 in June 2018, making his stake worth $205 million before taxes.

In 2022, Sarandos’ pay jumped 31.5% to $50.3 million, including a $20 million base annual salary, $28.5 million in stock options, and $1.79 million in other compensation, as per Variety. For 2023, his base salary was slashed to $3 million, but he was offered a new $17 million performance bonus and $20 million worth of stock options, as per the publication.

In 2013, Sarandos bought a Malibu estate from comedian David Spade for $10.2 million. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sarandos scooped up the home, which features four-bedrooms, oceanfront decking, balconies and walls of windows with ocean views and steps leading to the beaches. He sold the property in 2021 for $14.7 million, as per Forbes.

.@netflix executive Ted Sarandos just sold his Malibu beach house for $14.7 million: https://t.co/E85BMdrqYA pic.twitter.com/fwAFQsZcVT — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) April 23, 2021

Sarandos was first married to Michelle with whom he has two children, film producer Sarah Sarandos and film editor Anthony Sarandos. After his divorce, Sarandos married Nicole Avant, the former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas.

Ted Sarandos and wife Nicole Avant attend The Weinstein Company's 2014 Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

2015 International Documentary Association: Pioneer Award

2015 ICG Publicists Awards: Showmanship Award

2020 PGA Awards: Milestone Award

2022 Cannes Lions Entertainment Person of the Year

How old is Ted Sarandos?

Ted Sarandos is 59 years old.

Who is the CEO of Netflix Studios?

Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters serve as the co-CEOs of Netflix.

What is Ted Sarandos’s net worth?

Ted Sarandos has an estimated net worth of $250 million.

