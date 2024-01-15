Name Jesse L. Martin Net Worth $8 Million Salary $100,000 + Sources of Income Acting, singing Date of Birth June 18, 1969 Age 54 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actor, singer

The American actor and singer Jesse Lamont Martin, known for his roles in "Law & Order" and "The Flash" has earned himself a net worth of $8 million. He has worked alongside actors like Adrien Brody, Lauryn Hill, Kristen Stewart, Chris Evans, and Queen Latifah. He has contributed to hit movies and television shows, including "The X-Files," "Peter and Vandy," "Joyful Noise," "Restaurant," and "Buffalo Bushido," to name a few.

Martin's acting career has been a lucrative source of revenue for him and it started with the Broadway production "Timon of Athens." He was later seen on Fox's "413 Hope St." and the independent film "Restaurant." He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Dr. Greg Butters on "Ally McBeal," catching the attention of David Duchovny, who cast him in an episode of "The X-Files" titled "The Unnatural."

Martin impressed audiences as Detective Edward "Ed" Green on "Law & Order," becoming the fifth-longest serving cast member. He briefly stepped away during the 2004–2005 season, and then starred in NBC's "The Philanthropist" and joined the cast of "Smash" during its second season. The actor also entered the DC universe as Joe West in the superhero series "The Flash."

Martin also portrayed Marvin Gaye in the biopic "Sexual Healing," and lent his voice to audiobooks. He co-produced the off-Broadway production "Fully Committed," and currently serves as a member of the board of trustees for the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation.

Martin was born on January 18, 1969, in Rocky Mount, Virginia. His father was a truck driver, and his mother was a college counselor. He attended the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts and later enrolled in New York University's Tisch School of the Arts' theatre program. The actor made headlines when he began dating Vanessa Riding, but it was rumored that they parted ways sometime later.

- Leo Awards 2017 (Winner): Best Musical Score in a Short Drama for "The Letter Carrier"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Law & Order"

- Image Awards (NAACP) 2001 (Nominee): Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for "Law & Order"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Law & Order"

- Critics Choice Awards 2006 (Nominee): Best Song for "Rent"

- Critics Choice Awards 2006 (Nominee): Best Acting Ensemble for "Rent"

- Image Awards (NAACP) 2007 (Nominee): Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for "Law & Order"

Who are Jesse L. Martin's biological parents?

Martin was born to Jesse Reed Watkins and Virginia Price but preferred to keep his stepfather's last name.

Where was Jesse L. Martin born?

Jesse was born in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Which are some of the best movies and television shows of Jesse L. Martin?

The actor has contributed to hit projects like "Rent," "Law & Order," "The Flash," "A Christmas Carol," "Ally McBeal," "Sexual Healing," and "The Irrational" among others.

