Name Chris Evans Net Worth $110 Million Salary $10 Million+ Gender Male DOB June 13, 1981 Age 43 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Film director, Film Producer

Christopher Evans, an esteemed American actor and director, has positioned himself as one of the most highly remunerated actors on a global scale. This distinction has been largely attributed to his significant contributions to a series of major blockbuster films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In total, his endeavors have led to an impressive net worth of $110 million.

Image Source: Vera Anderson/Getty Images

Salary from movies

Captain America – Chris Evans' Marvel salary started small, with him earning around $300,000 when he started as Captain America in 2011. However, that figure grew dramatically over the years, turning into just a fraction of what he eventually made.

Avengers – According to sources from the Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans and his Marvel co-stars (Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo) initially accepted relatively "small" upfront payments for their roles in "The Avengers". They were expected to earn $2 million to $3 million on "The Avengers" with bonuses at that time. This was a noticeable step up from Chris's initial $300,000.

Image Source: Vera Anderson/Getty Images

"Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" – The Hollywood Reporter reveals that both Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans managed to secure similar renegotiated deals prior to Infinity War and Endgame, each earning $15 million per film or $30 million in total. These reevaluated contracts had a significant impact on Chris Evans' annual earnings.

According to Forbes, he pulled in around $18 million in 2017, largely due to his Infinity War compensation. However, those figures paled in comparison to the substantial earnings he achieved in 2018 and 2019. With his considerable Endgame income, earnings from projects like "Knives Out", and his venture into TV with the drama series "Defending Jacob", Chris Evans garnered an impressive $34 million in 2018 and a staggering $43.5 million in 2019, even earning a spot on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

"Captain America: Civil War" – According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans secured a $15 million deal for one of his best films, "Caption America: Civil War".

Image Source: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Other Salaries: We mustn't overlook his participation in countless other films, such as "The Gray Man", where he reportedly received a rumored (though unverified!) $10 million for sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling, and "Ghosted", where he supposedly earned another alleged (unverified!) $10 million for his collaboration with Ana de Armas.

Chris owns a Beverly Hills residence, which he acquired for $3.52 million back in 2013, an apartment in Boston, and a Hollywood Hills property. Considering the effect of inflation, one can reasonably infer that its current value has significantly appreciated.

Chris Evans has a huge car collection and a genuine love for cars, particularly sports cars. His lineup includes a Maserati, Rolls Royce, Mercedes AMG GT-R, Ford Mustang, and more.

Net Worth in 2023 $110 Million Net Worth in 2022 $100 Million Net Worth in 2021 $90 Million Net Worth in 2020 $82 Million Net Worth in 2019 $74 Million

Chris Evans, the heartthrob, has quite a dating history, including relationships with actresses like Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, Lily Collins, and Kate Bosworth. His current love interest is actress Alba Baptista.

Apart from his romantic life, he's a devoted fan of the New England Patriots and even lent his voice to documentaries about the team. His charm hasn't gone unnoticed – he was named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2022.

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

How much does Chris Evans earn annually?

Chris Evans earns an estimated salary of over $10 million per year.

What is the height of Chris Evans?

The height of Chris Evans is 1.83 M.

What is the name of Chris Evans’ wife?

Chris Evans is currently single.