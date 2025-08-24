'Jeopardy' icon Sam Buttrey has an excellent advice for anyone hoping to compete on the show

"Jeopardy!" Season 42 will be premiering on September 8, and viewers are excited to witness another season of champions. Former contestant and fan-favorite Sam Buttrey recently spilled some wise advice on how to land a spot as a participant in the game show.“Let @buttreysam help you with this one #Jeopardy!” the official Instagram page of the NBC show captioned his quirky, informative video. “It all starts with the Jeopardy! Anytime Test,” he began while exiting the "Jeopardy!" studio. “So go to our website, jeopardy.com, to get instructions on how to take the test and tips on how to prepare,” he continued.

As given on the website, any potential contestant has to take the 15-minute test, and they are given a minimum of 15 seconds to respond to each of the 50 questions. Buttrey added that applicants are put through a random procedure if they perform well enough on the test to meet the game show's minimal eligibility requirements. They are then invited to try out. But there's a catch, he clarified: not every applicant will be chosen from the talent pool. Buttrey said, “There is some luck involved.” The candidate remains in the competitor pool for 24 months following their audition.

“You have to keep trying,” if you are not contacted even after two years, keep going, he encouraged. “You can do this! I believe in you!” Meanwhile, there are a few criteria before applying for the test. Users are advised to have an updated current My Jeopardy! account. Applicants who are 18 years and above can take up more than one test every 12 months; however, they cannot leave a test incomplete. They are also required to be permanent residents of the United States or Canada. The results are not immediately available on the website, which is a disadvantage; nevertheless, if the applicant is contacted, it indicates that they passed.

Another audition process requires the applicants to take a 50-question in-person test via video conference. Applicants who clear this round will then be invited for a game-play audition within 12 months. They are then put through a game-play lesson and mock trial while being tested with a group of prospective participants with shared interests. Fans thoroughly enjoyed Buttrey's insightful remarks. Former contestant Corin Puifoy left her best wishes for future contestants, saying, "If I can do it, you can! Go ahead and take the online test, because you never know what will happen! Good luck!” Holger Piel, another former contestant from Germany, commented, "Good luck to all the contestants. I was a contestant on the German version of Jeopardy! myself, and it was fantastic. Just have fun, have a fantastic day, and being there is everything!"

