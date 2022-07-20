FaZe Clan Stock Forecast: Could It Go Like Other B. Riley SPACs After Merger?

The performance of de-SPACs has been disappointing. Most companies that have gone public through a SPAC reverse merger over the last two years trade below the IPO price. In many cases, the drawdown is upwards of 80 percent. Clearly, with such price action, SPAC investors have been apprehensive about staying invested and have instead been redeeming their units, which at least assures them of the SPAC IPO price plus any accrued interest.