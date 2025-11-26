ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question

Members on Instagram called out the retailer for the exorbitant prices of seafood.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
Representational image shows man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
Representational image shows man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

Costco has been known for its collection of food items that often go viral, and some are just iconic. But not everything the retailer comes up with is enough to impress customers. Costco is offering a special selection of lobster and crab for the Thanksgiving holiday, but it has failed to tempt members. In a viral Instagram reel, @Costcohotfinds shared the warehouse retailer's special seafood offering that included Red King Crabs and wild cold water lobster tails, but all viewers could see were the eye-popping price tags. The 10-pound boxes of wild-caught red king crab legs and claws were on sale for $329.99. Viewers were shocked to see the exorbitant prices, claiming the products were no longer affordable in the current economy.

Representative image of a man carrying a lobster in a bag (Image source: Getty Imagtes/Photo by EyesWideOpen)
Representative image of a man carrying a lobster in a bag (Image source: Getty Imagtes/Photo by EyesWideOpen)

In the video, @Costcohotfinds shared three items that were on sale at the warehouse retailer. The first item was the 10-pound box of red king crab legs and claws, and the second item was the smaller two-to-three-pound packs of the same, which were selling for $34.99. The third and final item was two-pound packs of cold water lobster tails, which were on sale for $26.99. While the products were presented like a steal deal, viewers thought differently. "Lolololol is Costco kidding with those prices?" wrote @cd828. Since the creator wrote "🦞🧈 and don’t forget the butter!" in the caption, another viewer, @thegoodcarter, wrote, "It's either the tails or the butter. I can't afford both."

Many shoppes got nostalgic, calling out the prices from a few years ago to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic era. "I remember before COVID, it was $239.99 for 10lbs of king. Now you can't even find them. It went from king to golden to none😢," wrote @eastside43227. Another user, @williamrench, claimed, "Those were $200 a few years ago."

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Instagram/@lansford_lim)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Instagram/@lansford_lim)

According to a report from Tasting Table, Costco's seafood prices have been steadily climbing since the pandemic, as a result of steep inflation. The publication noted that in December 2020, the 10-pound box of crab legs and claws cost about $250, and it shot up to a whopping $380 in the following year. The prices reached the peak in 2023, when the box was selling for $440. Thus, some shoppers expressed that this year's prices weren't so bad after all. "That’s a good deal. For the people complaining about the price and economy, etc., then don’t buy them. Plain and simple. More for the people who want to buy them," wrote @schriners_4.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Instagram/@nicole.ingram)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Instagram/@nicole.ingram)

However, others pointed out that price wasn't the only issue with the products. "I got those last weekend. They were not very good. Been a fan of their crab legs in the past, so was surprised at the small amount of meat and the flavor," wrote one customer, @rgilbert420. "Those king crab legs are pathetic. Miss the days of the rolling seafood stations at Costco with giant king crab legs," added @jayallday925. Apart from seafood, Costco recently faced some flak for its $200 Thanksgiving meal as well, with shoppers claiming that the alternatives from Walmart and Whole Foods were better.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Instagram/@tesslggns716)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Instagram/@tesslggns716)

More on Market Realist:

Costco stock prices are down even though the business is booming — should you invest now?

Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards

Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
The contestant, Liz St. Claire got close to taking home nearly $75,000.
16 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
The contestant, Emily bet $10,000 on the item and ended up losing everything.
16 hours ago
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
COSTCO
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
Members on Instagram called out the retailer for the exorbitant prices of seafood.
21 hours ago
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
NEWS
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
While the trend in consumers isn't that alarming, the same for businesses can trigger harm.
23 hours ago
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
NEWS
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
With the average gas price falling to a record low of $3.02 per gallon, millions are taking to the road.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
Harvey made it clear why he won't be seen at a T-Swift concert with one of his friends.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
The player, Tanequa Ward looked set to win the big prize at a point.
1 day ago
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
NEWS
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
CEO Ted Decker claimed the decline in demand for home improvements will likely continue through 2025.
1 day ago
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
COSTCO
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
The contestant, Melissa Mosel got a raw deal with her category choice and letter picks.
2 days ago
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
Both McMillion and John Furner, the next CEO of Walmart, touted the retailer's success with AI.
2 days ago
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
NEWS
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
A single batch of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream bars contain undeclared allergens in them.
6 days ago
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
With rising food, energy, and healthcare costs, state leaders are calling out the trade policies.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
Harvey said it in response to another player who came up with an awkward answer.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
The player, Greg Swiszcz lost a Toyota on a puzzle that previously cost a player $100,000.
6 days ago
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
WALMART
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
John Furner, who serves as the Walmart US CEO will be tasked with leading an AI push at Walmart.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
The contestant Matt Lee drove home a brand new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid after his big win.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
The contestant dropped to his knees after winning the dream trip.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
The contestant, Sarah was already overwhelmed after making it to the big stage.
Nov 18, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
The contestant, a magician, tried to steal the watch before he lost a Toyota SUV in the Bonus Round.
Nov 18, 2025