ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards

A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Representative image of customers walking by the membership counter at a Costco store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of customers walking by the membership counter at a Costco store (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Costco memberships are one of the most sought-after among American consumers hoping to cash in on big discounts and enjoy perks. But a post on the unofficial subreddit of the retail giant has sparked concerns among members after a shopper claimed the warehouse retailer was doing away with its physical membership cards. The user @comewhatmaymyway shared in a viral post that they were told that everything will now be done through the Costco mobile app, and cards are no longer being issued for new members. The claim soon got the attention of fellow shoppers, even though several employees claimed that it wasn't true and that the company had made no such announcement. 

A shopper displays her Costco Wholesale membership card | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle
Representative image of a shopper displaying her Costco Wholesale membership card (Image source: Getty Images / Photo by Tim Boyle)

On Saturday, the user took to the r/CostcoWholesale subreddit to share a post titled, "No more physical membership cards." In the post, the member added, "Just went to our local Costco to add myself to my partner's membership. They said as of this past week, they no longer give out physical membership cards. Everything is through the app only." The user further added that they got a membership, but they got no card. "I assume getting the credit card is the only way to have a physical card," the post concluded.

Screenshot of the Reddit post (Image source: Reddit/r/Costco)
Screenshot of the Reddit post (Image source: Reddit/r/Costco)

While the post was based on a firsthand experience, fellow members and Costco employees were quick to refute it. “I work at Costco, in membership, this is 100% not true,” commented @laycielou. Regular shoppers chimed in as well to share similar thoughts. “I just got a membership on Thursday, and they gave me a physical card,” wrote a user @skybluecat25. "Though Costco is going digital and having the app is very convenient, you are 100% entitled to a physical membership card," added another user, @Enough-Ability-6483

More employees joined the thread to dismantle the claim further. “Costco employee here: no such policy of eliminating physical membership cards has been disseminated. Any warehouse telling you this is not following company policy,” @TheTDog1820 wrote.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Reddit/@Usual_Ad_5697)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Reddit/@Usual_Ad_5697)

Meanwhile, some questioned the very idea of Costco eliminating the physical cards. "If this is true, they need to do some serious work on their app because my husband can’t have the digital card on his app because I’ve got it on mine. Yes, we are both on the membership with our own cards in our own names. Hey Costco IT team - it would be super cool if you could get with the times, update your app, AND have our membership card be available to add to Apple Wallet," @becauseoftheoffice appealed. 

Screenshot of a comment in the thread (Image source: Reddit/@JennLegend3)
Screenshot of a comment in the thread (Image source: Reddit/@JennLegend3)

Some even suggested that there will be a lot of resistance from members if such a policy is officially rolled out. "I'll never do the app. They'll have to deal with plenty of people who feel similarly," suggested @Lickmylithops. "I would have called BS on that. Not being allowed to have and use the physical card is bloody stupid. What if I am in another country/traveling? What if I don't want to use the damn app? It is easier for me to take the card out of my pocket than go onto the app," added @CaiserCal. Costco, on the other hand, hasn't made an official announcement regarding the discontinuation of physical cards.

More on Market Realist:

Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays

Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think

Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
The player, Tanequa Ward looked set to win the big prize at a point.
9 hours ago
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
NEWS
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
CEO Ted Decker claimed the decline in demand for home improvements will likely continue through 2025.
10 hours ago
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
COSTCO
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
The contestant, Melissa Mosel got a raw deal with her category choice and letter picks.
1 day ago
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
Both McMillion and John Furner, the next CEO of Walmart, touted the retailer's success with AI.
1 day ago
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
NEWS
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
A single batch of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream bars contain undeclared allergens in them.
4 days ago
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
With rising food, energy, and healthcare costs, state leaders are calling out the trade policies.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
Harvey said it in response to another player who came up with an awkward answer.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
The player, Greg Swiszcz lost a Toyota on a puzzle that previously cost a player $100,000.
5 days ago
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
WALMART
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
John Furner, who serves as the Walmart US CEO will be tasked with leading an AI push at Walmart.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
The contestant Matt Lee drove home a brand new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid after his big win.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
The contestant dropped to his knees after winning the dream trip.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
The contestant, Sarah was already overwhelmed after making it to the big stage.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
The contestant, a magician, tried to steal the watch before he lost a Toyota SUV in the Bonus Round.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to solve easy puzzle for $45,000 — fans call it 'major wipeout'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to solve easy puzzle for $45,000 — fans call it 'major wipeout'
The Coast Guard Veteran, Josh Post flubbed the final puzzle to lose out on the big prize.
Nov 17, 2025
Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund
Two pre-packaged Caesar's Salad items have been recalled over contamination concerns.
Nov 17, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
Harvey decided to act out the scenario which the contestant thought would be inappropriate.
Nov 14, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
The contestant, Ron Sheppard was inches away from solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
Nov 14, 2025
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
NEWS
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
In a major breach, the systems of Mobile Commons that serves the New York State were compromised
Nov 14, 2025
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
Playing "The Lion's Share", Riley Shepherd won big with just two lucky picks.
Nov 14, 2025