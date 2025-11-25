Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards

A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.

Costco memberships are one of the most sought-after among American consumers hoping to cash in on big discounts and enjoy perks. But a post on the unofficial subreddit of the retail giant has sparked concerns among members after a shopper claimed the warehouse retailer was doing away with its physical membership cards. The user @comewhatmaymyway shared in a viral post that they were told that everything will now be done through the Costco mobile app, and cards are no longer being issued for new members. The claim soon got the attention of fellow shoppers, even though several employees claimed that it wasn't true and that the company had made no such announcement.

Representative image of a shopper displaying her Costco Wholesale membership card (Image source: Getty Images / Photo by Tim Boyle)

On Saturday, the user took to the r/CostcoWholesale subreddit to share a post titled, "No more physical membership cards." In the post, the member added, "Just went to our local Costco to add myself to my partner's membership. They said as of this past week, they no longer give out physical membership cards. Everything is through the app only." The user further added that they got a membership, but they got no card. "I assume getting the credit card is the only way to have a physical card," the post concluded.

Screenshot of the Reddit post (Image source: Reddit/r/Costco)

While the post was based on a firsthand experience, fellow members and Costco employees were quick to refute it. “I work at Costco, in membership, this is 100% not true,” commented @laycielou. Regular shoppers chimed in as well to share similar thoughts. “I just got a membership on Thursday, and they gave me a physical card,” wrote a user @skybluecat25. "Though Costco is going digital and having the app is very convenient, you are 100% entitled to a physical membership card," added another user, @Enough-Ability-6483.

More employees joined the thread to dismantle the claim further. “Costco employee here: no such policy of eliminating physical membership cards has been disseminated. Any warehouse telling you this is not following company policy,” @TheTDog1820 wrote.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Reddit/@Usual_Ad_5697)

Meanwhile, some questioned the very idea of Costco eliminating the physical cards. "If this is true, they need to do some serious work on their app because my husband can’t have the digital card on his app because I’ve got it on mine. Yes, we are both on the membership with our own cards in our own names. Hey Costco IT team - it would be super cool if you could get with the times, update your app, AND have our membership card be available to add to Apple Wallet," @becauseoftheoffice appealed.

Screenshot of a comment in the thread (Image source: Reddit/@JennLegend3)

Some even suggested that there will be a lot of resistance from members if such a policy is officially rolled out. "I'll never do the app. They'll have to deal with plenty of people who feel similarly," suggested @Lickmylithops. "I would have called BS on that. Not being allowed to have and use the physical card is bloody stupid. What if I am in another country/traveling? What if I don't want to use the damn app? It is easier for me to take the card out of my pocket than go onto the app," added @CaiserCal. Costco, on the other hand, hasn't made an official announcement regarding the discontinuation of physical cards.

