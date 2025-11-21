ECONOMY & WORK
Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays

This item was a favorite among shoppers, who were not happy when it was taken off the shelves
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
Representative image of Costco shoppers. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Costco manages to attract members and keep them by consistently offering deals on products that match those offered by big brands. It does discontinue some customer-favorite items from time to time, and has faced flak for it too. But the retail giant seems to have given shoppers another reason to celebrate during the holiday season, as they have spotted a popular product that was discontinued several months ago. Rumors of its imminent return right before the holiday season have sparked enthusiasm among customers.

A general view of a Costco store | Getty Images | Photo by Kena Betancur
The item in question is the Ravioli Lasagna, which, according to a report in People, was spotted at a few stores many months after it was discontinued, and a video of the same was shared on social media. Shoppers were excited to see it back. It is a Kirkland product, but it doesn’t seem to be available at all outlets or online just yet. Costco’s website still shows that the $5.99 product is out of stock.

The company’s website states that the product is made with four layers of cheese, ravioli, beef and pork bolognese, and is topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese. That sounds like a mouth-watering dish, and the reaction of shoppers to its supposed return stands as testament to that. A video of the product was shared on social media recently, and those interested made their excitement clear in the comments section.

“You’ve been asking and waiting, and here it is 🥳! Ravioli lasagna has returned! Pop this in the oven for a delicious dinner. Also included is the new chirashi bowl!” the caption to the clip on Facebook mentioned. “So glad the Ravioli lasagna is back,” one user commented. “Just at our Costco in Southern California, and didn’t see the ravioli lasagna. I hope they hurry up and stock it here,” added another. “I hope my Costco in San Diego gets these items soon!” one more member wrote.

The item was discontinued last year, and shoppers were not happy about it. The disappointment ran so high that it led to a full-fledged conversation on Reddit about the matter. “After not seeing it recently, I asked if it would be coming out, and the employee told me it has been replaced by the spaghetti and meatballs! I can get that elsewhere in our market, so this was a very bad decision by Costco. BRING BACK THE RAVIOLI LASAGNE!!!!” read a post in r/Costco.

Hundreds of Costco shoppers waiting in line at checkout counters | (Cover image source: Getty | Justin Sullivan)
Costco shoppers waiting in line at checkout counters. (Image source: Getty | Justin Sullivan)

“That was my favorite and I'm really bummed out about it!” a user had commented under it. “Here I am after waiting for months for it to come back. I am devastated this was a go-to,” one more added. “Yes, I have friends who would serve this as an easy Christmas Eve dinner. Perhaps they can bring it back on a limited basis for the holiday!” a hopeful shopper had said.

