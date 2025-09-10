ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule

Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube/ Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube/ Jeopardy)

"Jeopardy!" is mostly making news for the controversies and speculation around the exit of its past hosts, as well as Ken Jennings. But the most recent reason for the dissatisfaction of its fans is an odd streaming restriction that has been put in place. According to a press release, the new episodes of the show will stream on Peacock, Hulu, and Disney+, the day after the episodes air, but not all of them will be available throughout the season, as only five of the most recent episodes will be available on the platforms to stream. This restriction hasn't gone down well with the fans, and some have taken to social media to demand a change.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

 

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the change and find ways to work around it. "Peacock and Hulu won’t have indefinite access to every new episode. Sony says audiences will be able to stream only the five most recent installments of each show. That means that next week’s Wheel and Jeopardy! Season openers will disappear from streaming platforms by the following Wednesday, with Tuesday’s episodes leaving the following Thursday, and so on," explained @kianworld. 

Jeopardy / Wheel next day streaming on Hulu / Peacock will only consist of the five newest episodes
byu/kianworld inJeopardy

 

Several fans chimed in on the discussion, complaining about how inconvenient it would be for the viewers. “It’s unfortunate for things like vacations, though. Even bumping it to 10 would make a big difference,” wrote @travis_jeopardy. “Bad news for me. I’m always 30 or 40 episodes behind,” added @Thelonius16.

Fans literally begged the studio to revert to normal streaming in exchange for anything. “Dear Sony, access to every episode of Jeopardy is something I would willingly sit through ads to watch. Just make it happen,” suggested @No-Necessary7448

Comment
byu/kianworld from discussion
inJeopardy

 

Meanwhile, one viewer called @ImDonaldDunn, suggested that they had already found a way around the restriction.  “And this is why I’ll keep recording them over the air,” the user wrote.

Comment
byu/kianworld from discussion
inJeopardy

 

However, a few fans weren't bothered by the change and thought it made sense. “Honestly, with the sheer number of episodes released each year, I’m not too surprised by this. And in almost every circumstance, it shouldn’t be too hard to catch up within a week anyway,” wrote @Barzalicious.

On the other hand, some fans decided to get to the bottom of it and find out why the change was made, as a viewer @Jumboliva asked, "Why is this always the case? Why has there never been a good (legal) way to watch reruns??"

"Part of it goes back to long-standing agreements with local syndication affiliates. They didn't want to lose viewers to streaming services, so their agreements with Sony/Jeopardy included rules that said that there wouldn't be massive archives of recent games. Just having next-day games is a huge upgrade from that, but either some rules still exist, or they're just being normal huge companies afraid of giving people what they want," explained one fan, @Mean-Pizza6915.

"Yup, even non-game shows like The View have this five-day restriction, and that show is free on YouTube," added @ChaosMagician777.

More on Market Realist: 

Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was nearly 'stabbed' with a knife — then it took an unusual turn

'Jeopardy' icon Sam Buttrey has an excellent advice for anyone hoping to compete on the show

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
9 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
1 day ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
3 days ago
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
COSTCO
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
Costco's executive membership costs $130 annually, and with it, you can enter the store up to an hour earlier on most days.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
Not only the contestants, but the audience also took a dig at the host with their survey responses.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
The guest was happy that she took the vase from her father's estate after falling in love with it.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
Rick Harrison called in a forensic document examiner because he wasn't sure Carlo Gambino would sign his own checks.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
The guest always believed his investment in the 1984 Howard Finster painting would pay off one day.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
The contestant, Erwin Paminiano, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle, but took the loss in stride.
6 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
6 days ago