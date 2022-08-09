Tidal Power Stocks to Know About as Investments Ramp Up

NYK is a public company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. NYK isn't a pure marine energy play (its primary business lies in bulk shipping, air cargo transportation and logistics, and more). However, its move to get involved in a major tidal power project in Singapore for the second time means this investment could be more of a renewables play than it first seems.

U.S. investors can buy NYK stock by purchasing American depositary receipts on the OTC markets under the ticker symbol "NPNYY." NYK stock is up 19.97 percent in the month ending Aug. 9 and 4.92 percent YTD.