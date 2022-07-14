The Euro and Dollar Are at Parity, and Some Investors See an Opportunity

To find out whether now is a good time to invest in the euro, you’d need to assess the euro's forecast for the coming months. Many experts believe that the euro will eventually regain its ground above the dollar. Some also see Croatia’s move into the Eurozone as bolstering the currency. If their euro predictions are accurate, investors buying the dip could get a great deal, but if the euro fails to rebound or deteriorates further, those investors could get burned.