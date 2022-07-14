The Euro’s Forecast for the Next Six Months Is Shaky

The euro retaking its $1.60 peak looks unlikely. However, experts think it could improve in the second half of 2022, as the greenback may struggle to keep its lofty position. Whereas some experts forecast a return to the regular $1.10 level, others think it could move up to $1.20 in the next six months. If the euro is poised for a rebound, those buying the dip may be in for a tidy profit.