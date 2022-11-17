Are CDs Still Worth Anything Today? You'd Be Surprised to Know the Answer

While you might not net a whole lot of money for your used copy of "Now That's What I Call Christmas," there are definitely valuable CDs out there. If you're lucky enough to have your hands on a deep cut such as Bob Dylan's "50th Anniversary Collection," it was only printed 100 times in 2013 and now regularly fetches hundreds of dollars on eBay.

Prices for all CDs depend on condition and rarity, so its best to check the market on sites like eBay for each item that you're considering selling.