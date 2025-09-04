‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins

The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.

The legendary host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey, learned the hard way not to judge a book by its cover when a contestant surprised him with a Mary Poppins answer. The player, Daryl, who looked too tough to know anything about the children's musical comedy, stunned the host by getting one of the most popular answers on the board. The amusement didn't stop there for Harvey as the other players, too, had some surprising answers to share.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with Mangin and the Marshall family. After calling Mya and Daryl from the respective teams to the podium, the host read the survey question, "Name something specific you'd need to impersonate Mary Poppins." Daryl hit the buzzer in less than a second, leaving Harvey shocked. He then smartly answered the question with "hat," which showed up at the fifth spot on the board.

While Harvey was surprised, he moved on to Mya, who answered the question with "umbrella," which showed up on the board. As Mya's team chose to play the question, he walked next to Daryl and put his arm around him. "Daryl, let me tell you something. There's no way in hell I thought you were gonna answer this question," Harvey said, laughing. "Daryl, when I picked this up, I said, 'I know good and hell well he don't know nothing about no damn Mary Poppins.' He said, 'A hat,' and it was up there. I was shocked!" the host added.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Daryl (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then sent Daryl back to his team and walked up to the Mangin family to continue the game. "Boy, that was a great moment," Harvey said before repeating the question to the next player, Ava. The contestant, like her teammate, came up with another winning answer, "A dress." The turn then passed on to Lisa, who was the next player to shock Harvey with her answer, "A singing voice." "She sang!?" Harvey exclaimed before looking to the board, only to find the answer up there.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The game moved on to the next player, Jose, who came up with the answer, "A pet, a little animal." When the answer didn't show up on the board, the player said he was talking about a specific animal. Harvey then went on to mock the player by naming different animals like "a baby gorilla, some fish, a bunny rabbit," and more, and none of them showed up on the board. The turn then went to Melissa and then to Mya again, but both of them struck out with their answers, "A wig," and "the ability to fly".

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the Marshall family, who had the chance to steal all the points. After conferring with her family, the team's lead, Audrey, came up with the answer, "Bicycle." This too shocked Harvey as he said, "What does she need a bike for if she can fly?" Audrey then explained that Mary Poppins flew with the bike, leaving Harvey baffled.

Unfortunately for the Marshalls, the answer didn't show up on the board, and the Mangin family won the round and all the points.

