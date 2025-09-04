ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins

The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey talking to the player, Daryl (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey talking to the player, Daryl (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The legendary host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey, learned the hard way not to judge a book by its cover when a contestant surprised him with a Mary Poppins answer. The player, Daryl, who looked too tough to know anything about the children's musical comedy, stunned the host by getting one of the most popular answers on the board. The amusement didn't stop there for Harvey as the other players, too, had some surprising answers to share.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with Mangin and the Marshall family. After calling Mya and Daryl from the respective teams to the podium, the host read the survey question, "Name something specific you'd need to impersonate Mary Poppins." Daryl hit the buzzer in less than a second, leaving Harvey shocked. He then smartly answered the question with "hat," which showed up at the fifth spot on the board.

While Harvey was surprised, he moved on to Mya, who answered the question with "umbrella," which showed up on the board. As Mya's team chose to play the question, he walked next to Daryl and put his arm around him. "Daryl, let me tell you something. There's no way in hell I thought you were gonna answer this question," Harvey said, laughing. "Daryl, when I picked this up, I said, 'I know good and hell well he don't know nothing about no damn Mary Poppins.' He said, 'A hat,' and it was up there. I was shocked!" the host added. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Daryl (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Daryl (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then sent Daryl back to his team and walked up to the Mangin family to continue the game. "Boy, that was a great moment," Harvey said before repeating the question to the next player, Ava. The contestant, like her teammate, came up with another winning answer, "A dress." The turn then passed on to Lisa, who was the next player to shock Harvey with her answer, "A singing voice." "She sang!?" Harvey exclaimed before looking to the board, only to find the answer up there. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The game moved on to the next player, Jose, who came up with the answer, "A pet, a little animal." When the answer didn't show up on the board, the player said he was talking about a specific animal. Harvey then went on to mock the player by naming different animals like "a baby gorilla, some fish, a bunny rabbit," and more, and none of them showed up on the board. The turn then went to Melissa and then to Mya again, but both of them struck out with their answers, "A wig," and "the ability to fly". 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the Marshall family, who had the chance to steal all the points. After conferring with her family, the team's lead, Audrey, came up with the answer, "Bicycle." This too shocked Harvey as he said, "What does she need a bike for if she can fly?" Audrey then explained that Mary Poppins flew with the bike, leaving Harvey baffled. 

Unfortunately for the Marshalls, the answer didn't show up on the board, and the Mangin family won the round and all the points. 

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
The contestant, Erwin Paminiano, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle, but took the loss in stride.
4 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
5 hours ago
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
Once again, Ken Jennings proved that players can have a lot of fun on the serious game show.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
The player, Clint Ingalls' disastrous choice of letters gave him no chance in the end.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
The show's expert, Alan Fausel, was astonished by the fabulous Richard Cosway drawing.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
The high school teacher could barely contain her excitement after cracking the Bonus Round puzzle.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
The founders of Vade Nutrition couldn't the refuse the offer from Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez.
3 days ago
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided
COSTCO
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided
The creator claimed that the Costco avocado didn't feel or taste real, especially when compared to a ripe, organic one.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds
The player, Kenneth Blount-Hames, was stumped by a simple, everyday phrase in the final round.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
The painting had been with the guest for 30 years, and she was curious about it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player
It was hard for Harvey to digest what he was hearing from the senior players.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose $40,000 after nearly solving a puzzle in unfortunate TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose $40,000 after nearly solving a puzzle in unfortunate TV moment
The best friends, Hanna Chung and Laura Tarpley, got tricked by just one word in the end.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest gasping as she loses $40,000 over a single letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest gasping as she loses $40,000 over a single letter
The player, Shannon Hunt got the host excited before missing the puzzle by a few letters.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges
The founder of Hairfin managed to make it through the heckling to get a deal.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
The player, Jeff Richardson put up a stunning performance to drive home a new car.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego
Since Kevin O'Leary made the offer just to mess with Corcoran, the deal hit the Shark where it hurts.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter
Harrison chose to pass on the most important item of the collection for a strange reason.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to one letter — fans say she needed '5 more seconds'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to one letter — fans say she needed '5 more seconds'
The contestant, Alexa Kalanz was doing well throughout the game despite a rough start.
6 days ago