195 House Representatives Voted Against the Contraception Bill

Without a federal protection, emergency contraception like Plan B and Ella pills could be at the most pressing risk due to the fact that they intercept pregnancy after sex. However, other birth control, such as daily oral contraceptives or internal solutions like Mirena, could also be at risk at the state level. The right to contraception for unmarried individuals passed via Eisenstadt v. Baird in 1972, the same year the Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade. With Roe v. Wade overturned, the high court could easily overturn adjacent decisions.