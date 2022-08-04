When Is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Up for Re-Election?
Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, is catching some flack for being the only one in the U.S. Senate to vote against allowing Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Hawley was elected to the Senate in 2018, and he's one of the youngest Senators on Capitol Hill. When is Hawley up for re-election?
Hawley’s term ends in January 2025, so he will be up for re-election in November 2024. However, some speculate that the 42-year-old senator has higher aspirations, like running for President.
“He‘s a bright, upcoming star for the Republican Party,” Senator Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, told The Washington Times in July. “He’s young and has a long career ahead of him. There’s lots of people up here that are moving up.”
Hawley became a symbol for the insurrection.
Hawley, a Donald Trump supporter, was one of eight senators who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election. An image of Hawley holding up a fist to protesters on Jan. 6 turned him into a symbol of the insurrection.
At a recent hearing of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurgency, the committee showed a surveillance video of Hawley running for safety during the attack some committee members say he helped fuel.
“Later that day, Sen. Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol, said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., during a July 23 hearing of the committee.
Hawley lost financial backers due to his election fraud claims.
After Hawley continued to back theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, many of his financial supporters backed out, reports KCUR, the National Public Radio station in Kansas City, Mo. A political action committee for Kansas City-based Hallmark even asked for its money back, KCUR reports.
Hawley believes NATO should make America stronger.
Neither side of the political fence is happy with Hawley’s vote against allowing Sweden and Finland into NATO, Newsweek reports. Both countries have remained neutral for many years, but with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they are now looking at joining NATO to help provide more security at their borders.
Hawley says his opposition to accepting Sweden and Finland into NATO is less about the two countries and more about focusing on having a foreign policy in the U.S. best interest.
"Expanding NATO will not make America stronger, and it will not make America safer," Hawley told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Aug. 3. "What it will do is commit us to sending more troops and spending more money and devoting more resources to Europe."
Hawley told Carlson that the U.S. should be more concerned with China, not Russia.
"Right now, we are not where we need to be to protect ourselves from China's rise, to protect ourselves from China's attempt to take over our economy, to push us around militarily. We are not in a position at all."