Does July’s CPI Report Mean That Inflation Has Peaked?

Rising inflation has given markets nightmares for the last few months. For June, the U.S. Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) came in at 9.1 percent, a fresh four-decade high. This forced the Fed to be even more aggressive in hiking rates. It has raised the rates by 75 basis points each at back-to-back meetings. All the eyes were now on July’s CPI print to get more clues about the monetary policy. Here are the details of the July CPI report.