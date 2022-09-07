Trump Appointed the Judge Who Granted His Special Master Request

After a federal judge sided with former President Donald Trump and granted his request to have an independent arbiter review the materials seized in August from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, legal experts are weighing in on the decision.

Aileen M. Cannon, one of the many federal judges Trump appointed during his time in the Oval Office, issued the order on Monday, Sept. 5, and experts say that her justification for the special master order privileges Trump above other U.S. citizens.