More American-Russian Prisoner Swaps Could Be on the Way

The news of Fogel being detained in Russia recently grew with the news of Griner and Whelan potentially being released soon. It has been reported that Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the Merchant of Death, would be sent to Russia in exchange for the two Americans. Bout has been highly coveted by Russia and they have shown strong interest in wanting him back. But while a trade for those three people looks imminent, Fogel has seemed to be the forgotten American.