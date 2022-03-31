Trevor Reed: Former U.S. Marine Is Serving 9-Year Prison Sentence in Russia

Trevor Reed: Former U.S. Marine Is Serving 9-Year Prison Sentence in RussiaBy Kathryn Underwood
Mar. 31 2022, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
On March 30, President Biden met with the parents of Trevor Reed, a former Marine who's currently serving time in a Russian jail. CNN reported that Reed was arrested in 2019 and convicted in 2020. Now, he's serving a nine-year sentence and is said to be unwell. Why is Reed imprisoned in Russia?
The 30-year-old’s case has received extra attention since Russia invaded Ukraine and WNBA player Brittney Griner got detained in Russia. President Biden didn't meet with Reed’s parents a month ago when he was in Fort Worth, Tex. giving a speech. This week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden met with Joey and Paula Reed.
What was Trevor Reed doing in Russia?
When Reed was first arrested in 2019, he had been visiting his girlfriend and studying the language. Russian authorities claimed that Reed became involved in an altercation and assaulted a police officer. In 2020, the Russian court convicted Reed and sentenced him to nine years in jail. NPR reports that his sentence was also upheld following an appeal last June.
Reed denied the charges and claims that he doesn't remember the incident in question. His family has also questioned the charges. They claim that the charges are fabricated and that Reed is being used as a pawn in negotiations between the U.S. and Russia.
Trevor Reed is on his second hunger strike to protest his sentence and treatment.
Reed’s parents said they spoke to their son this month for the first time in 200 days. They expressed concern for his health and inadequate medical care. CNN reported that he had a possible broken rib and symptoms of tuberculosis, but had only received an inaccurate X-ray and aspirin.
In November 2021, Reed underwent his first hunger strike to protest inhumane treatment while in prison. Reuters reported that Russian authorities confirmed that Reed had begun his second hunger strike on March 28. The Russian authorities said he “disagreed with a punishment imposed on him by the facility’s disciplinary commission.”
Russian Federal Penitentiary Service also denied the Reeds’ claims that their son had been exposed to an active tuberculosis case and said that required tests came back negative for the illness.
Trevor Reed’s parents tried to meet with Biden earlier in March.
Reed's parents hoped to secure a meeting with Biden early in March while he was in their hometown of Fort Worth. However, Biden’s press secretary said at the time that they were working on scheduling a meeting.
Three weeks after that promise, the Reeds visited Washington, D.C. to protest in person outside the White House. Their efforts paid off and they met with Biden on March 30 to discuss their son’s case.
CNN reported that Joey said of the president, “He listened intently to everything we had to say until we were through talking. We couldn't have asked for more.”
In a press release, Psaki stated that Biden “reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Trevor, Paul Whelan, and other Americans wrongfully held in Russia.”