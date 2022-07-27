Walmart’s Inflation Warning Could Impact Fed Meeting Outcome

There has been a flurry of layoffs over the last two months and even Shopify has announced that it's laying off 10 percent of its workforce. All of these factors, especially the warning from Walmart, which is the largest U.S. retailer, will likely impact the outcome of the Fed’s meeting on July 27. However, the U.S. Central Bank will also watch the multi-decade high inflation, which hit a fresh pandemic high of 9.1 percent in June.