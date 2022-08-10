Biden Signs CHIPS and Sciences Act to Address Semiconductor Shortage

Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii said he believes the impact will be immediate. He said, "I do think this bill will have an immediate political impact, but not because people will feel the effects in the next six weeks. It's because they know we are lawmakers who weren't making very many laws over the last six months." Currently, the U.S. only produces 10 percent of the global supply of semiconductors, and East Asia produces 75 percent of the global supply. Time will tell if this changes.