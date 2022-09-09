Aileen M. Cannon, Judge in Trump Special Master Case, Has Ties to Federalist Society

The Federalist Society has been showing its influence over the U.S. legal system for years, especially with six of the nine current U.S. Supreme Court justices as members. Now another member, Aileen M. Cannon, has granted Donald Trump a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case.

Cannon, a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of Florida, addressed her involvement with the Federalist Society in written responses to U.S. senators during her nomination process, as described below.