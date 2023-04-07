Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Yard House Facebook Best National Beer Day Deals to Celebrate the End of the Work Week National Beer Day deals can get you discounts on your favorite beer at local restaurants and alcohol retailers. Here are some of the best deals. By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 7 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

For those who enjoy celebrating at the end of a work week with a cold beer, you're in luck. This year's National Beer Day falls on Friday, April 7, 2023, so you can mark the beginning of the weekend with beers at a lower price. Check out these National Beer Day deals, many of which are regular happy hour specials at chain restaurants.

Whether you like to buy six-packs of craft beer or want to enjoy an evening out with friends at a local eatery, we've got you covered with these great ways to save on National Beer Day.

1. Visit Yard House for 32 percent off beer.

Source: Yard House Facebook Yard House has discounts on Friday, April 7th.

At Yard House restaurants, for National Beer Day deals, you can buy Half Yards for $10, which works out to a 32.8 percent discount.

2. Try Applebee's for their weekday happy hour specials.

At your local Applebee's restaurant, you can find happy hour discounts twice each weekday. From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. until midnight, buy your beers at the happy hour price of 50 percent off. That's in addition to certain half-priced appetizers during those times.

3. Chili's offers happy hour specials on beer as well.

Source: Chili's Facebook

At your local Chili's Grill and Bar between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., get a small domestic draft beer for $3. That offer is good Monday through Saturday, and all day Sunday.

4. The Cheesecake Factory runs half-priced specials on weekdays.

At The Cheesecake Factory, weekdays between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. are their designated "happy hour." You can get half-priced beer along with specific appetizers during happy hours, so stop in on National Beer Day or any weekday for that deal.

5. Stop by Texas Roadhouse during happy hour.

Source: Texas Roadhouse Facebook

At Texas Roadhouse, weekdays happy hours are from 4p.m.–6 p.m. During those times, you can get discounts on beer and margaritas. National Beer Day deals may vary by location, but one source says you'll get $1 off domestic draft beers during happy hour and $2 off house margaritas.

6. Red Robin's happy hour is from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. weekdays.

Red Robin restaurants offer 50 percent off select happy hour menu items Monday through Friday from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. Milkshakes and select appetizers are half-priced. Bar specials include: $3 domestic 16-oz. drafts

$4 6-oz. wine pours or house margaritas

$5 Long Island Iced Tea, Tito's Blue Chili, or domestic 22-oz. drafts

7. Red Lobster's deals may vary.

Source: Red Lobster Facebook

Check your local Red Lobster for happy hour deals. According to Krazy Koupon Lady, draft beers are just $3 instead of $5.99 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant also says it has specials that change every weekday, so you never know what kind of discounts you might get.

8. Buying a growler could save you money on beer at Kroger.

You may be able to fill up a growler for up to 75 percent off the regular price at Kroger supermarkets, so if you invest in a growler once, it could pay off over time.

9. Buying beer at Costco will save you money.

If you have a Costco membership, you can save money on the price of beer purchased there versus other retailers. Kiplinger even reports that in some states, individuals can purchase alcohol at Costco without a membership.

10. Trader Joe's offers craft beers at a discount.

Source: Getty Images

Trader Joe's has their own line of craft beers, which many beer enthusiasts swear are just as good as name-brand craft beers. You'll usually save money buying these instead of alternative brands.

11. Get National Beer Day deals by using Ibotta.

In some states, you can get discounts on beer when you purchase using the Ibotta app. Currently, these states don't allow beer offers from Ibotta: Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

12. Check out local breweries and eateries for National Beer Day deals.