Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: International Women's Day Facebook Check Out These 15 International Women's Day Discounts By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 8 2023, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

International Women's Day is March 8, and it comes with a host of retailers that are recognizing the day with discounts and deals. While bigger changes like equal pay are an important goal, there's nothing wrong with saving a little money thanks to the day honoring women. Here are some of the best International Women's Day discounts.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Although broader brands are likely offering sales and deals in honor of International Women's Day, it would be most fitting to shop at women-owned brands. As Rolling Stone noted, some of these International Women's Day discounts are offered by women-owned brands themselves, while others may be through big retailers highlighting those brands.

1. Nike is offering 25 percent off on athletic wear through March 11.

Source: Nike.com Nike Free Metcon 4 Women's Training Shoes and others are 25 percent off with code.

Nike is offering up to 25 percent off select athletic apparel and shoes for those who have or create a free Nike account. Use coupon code WOMEN25 to unlock savings on a variety of Nike products through March 11, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

2. Save on shoes at Dream Pairs.

Source: Dream Pairs Facebook Dream Pairs is discounting some shoes for International Women's Day.

Shop at Dream Pairs for discounts on International Women's Day. With code WOMEN23, you can save: $8 off a $59 order

$18 off a $99 order

$28 off a $139 order

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. Save 30 percent on vitamins at HUM Nutrition.

You can save 30 percent on everything sitewide today at HUM Nutrition. They sell women-centered supplements like Hair Sweet Hair, gummies to support healthier hair, for $18.20 (down from $26).

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. Shop at Macy's for savings on International Women's Day.

Source: Macy's Facebook

Search at Macys.com for women-owned brands and other diverse brands (AAPI, Latinx, and Black-owned brands) and find select International Women's Day discounts (many of which last through March 31).

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

5. Nordstrom offers discounts and is working with a women's empowerment group.

Nordstrom is discounting some items by up to 40 percent all month. The retailer also works with HERProject, which supports global worker empowerment programs to improve gender equality, among other goals.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

6. Pick up Old Navy's Project WE shirts at a discount.

Source: Old Navy Project WE shirts are discounted for International Women's Day and Women's History Month.

For Women's History Month, Old Navy is selling limited-edition Project WE t-shirts. Shoppers can get an extra 30 percent off at checkout, so the normally $14.99 tees are now just $10. Toddler sizes are now $6, down from $9.99.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

7. Spongellé has International Women's Day discounts for you as well.

Source: Spongelle Facebook Spongelle cleanser

For a great International Women's Day discount, shop at women-owned Spongelle.com for 30 percent off (use promo code WOMENSDAY through Friday). You can shop their vegan-friendly and cruelty-free bath products for deals now.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

8. Tonic CBD can save you money and give back to worthy causes.

Tonic CBD is a women-owned CBD/botanical brand that is offering 30 percent off their Flex Tonic with promo code FLEX30. Plus, 2.5 percent of purchases made in March go to support Supernova Women, a nonprofit empowering Black and Brown people in the cannabis space.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

9. Seezona is highlighting female-owned brands.

Source: Seezona Facebook Models in blazers

At apparel company Seezona, you can get 15 percent off through March 10 with the code WOMEN15. Plus, they're highlighting women-owned brands all week.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

10. Send a free e-card on International Women's Day at 1-800-Flowers.

Get a free e-card to send to someone special on International Women's Day. The cards are delivered instantly.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

11. Birdy Grey is an AAPI, women-owned dress company with deals today.

Source: Birdy Grey Facebook The founders of Birdy Grey on International Women's Day.

Shop for mauve dresses at Birdy Grey and get a 25 percent discount on March 8. The company is also making a donation for each mauve dress sold to Operation Prom, which helps low-income girls get prom dresses for free.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

12. CleanBlend blenders are discounted on International Women's Day.

Check out Cleanblend.com for great discounts on a range of blenders for your morning smoothie or afternoon milkshake. The Cleanblend Blender Classic, normally $575, is marked down to just $199.99. Cleanblend offers free shipping and a 30-day money back guarantee.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

13. Check local businesses to find out about their International Women's Day discounts.

Be sure to also inquire at your local restaurants and retailers, as some will run special prices for female customers or on products made by women-owned businesses.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

14. Get 20 percent off ceramic cookware at Xtrema.

Source: Xtrema Facebook Xtrema's ceramic cookware is on sale for International Women's Day.

Xtrema makes non-toxic pure ceramic cookware that's built to last a lifetime. The brand is offering 20 percent off, plus an additional 15 percent off any orders over $250 through March 9. Shipping is free on orders over $200.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

15. Shop at UGG to help support microloans to Kiva.