Celsius Crypto’s Timeline Shows Downfall Was Practically Inevitable

By May, Terra stablecoins UST and LUNA depegged from the U.S. dollar they were meant to track. The event caused $40 billion in losses and sparked a deeper crypto winter across the industry, creating a gap between Celsius’ assets and liabilities. Prior to this, Celsius’ liquidity issue was a major risk. The event merely directed light onto an existing shadow. Celsius was unprepared for the mass egress in the crypto market as investors feared further losses.