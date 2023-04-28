Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Unsplash Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Which Is Cheaper for Homeowners? The ongoing debate over gas and electric stoves has encouraged more people to switch. How much does it cost to convert a stove and which is cheaper? By Anya Binx Apr. 28 2023, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Innovations like the electric car, eliminating mass-produced plastic products, biodegradable goods, and more have been just the beginning of conservational efforts. Now, the gas stove has come under fire.

The controversy around gas stoves heated after a ban was proposed in early 2023. The concerns around gas stove usage have been present in the U.S. since the 1980s regarding lung health and air pollution. So if you're thinking of switching from a gas stove to an electric one, for whatever reason, the potential cost is a big factor. How much does converting a gas stove to an electric stove cost, and which option is cheaper?

Here's how to switch your stove from gas to electric.

Once you're ready to make the move from gas to electric, check your electric box amperage. Most electricity-powered cooktops require 20 to 50 amps to be usable. Touch base with your electric company to see if you'll have to increase your home amperage to accommodate your new electric stove. Ensure you have the correct outlets and circuity to power your electric stovetop, and consider the voltage usage. You'll have to hire an electrician for help.

It's important to ensure your home is compatible with electric wares on a higher level, such as the electric stove. Once you've determined your house has met the underlying prerequisites for installing an electric stove, contact your local electrician or contractor to discuss the installation process. The installation is mildly invasive and requires some renovation depending on how electric-stove-ready your residency is.

The cost varies when you switch from a gas to an electric stove.

Gas stoves are priced at around $600, middling in the price range of $400 to $3,000, depending on the number of burners, the size of the stove, and other features you may opt for. And while the stove itself may not be extremely expensive, labor rates might be, which can inflate the overall cost of the conversion.

Is it cheaper to have a gas or electric stove?

While an electric stove may sound like the cheaper option, this isn't always the case. An electric stove has been said to be only more affordable than a gas stove if a home uses solar panels to help cut electricity costs. The cost of gas is typically lower than electricity in some instances. This ultimately depends on the price of gas in your location, though a gas stove has been known to have lower operational and maintenance costs.