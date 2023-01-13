Home > Personal Finance > Taxes Source: Getty Images Now May Be A Good Time To Buy A Tesla With The New EV Tax Credit By Danielle Letenyei Jan. 13 2023, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Have you always dreamed of buying a Tesla but can’t afford the hefty price tag? Well, you’re in luck. Tesla recently knocked the prices down on its Model Y, Model 3, Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV), and Model S luxury sedans.

Article continues below advertisement

Better yet, you may be able to save another $7,500 if you qualify for the new EV tax credit passed last year. Changes to the EV tax credit were part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden in August 2022.

Source: Getty Images President Joe Biden

Article continues below advertisement

What cars qualify for the new EV tax credit?

Under the new EV tax credit guidelines, the EV you plan to purchase must have a manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP) under $55,000 for most vehicles and under $80,000 for vans, SUVs, and pickup trucks.

Before Telsa recently cut its prices by almost 20 percent, most of the company’s vehicles wouldn’t qualify for the new EV tax credit. The cost of a Model Y was over $65,000. Now, after the price cut, its price is $52,990.

Article continues below advertisement

Wow, Tesla just announced massive price drops in the US across the board. Model Y LR is now $13,000 cheaper before the tax credit and $20,500 cheaper including the tax credit.



In case you are wondering if this affects my delivery estimate for Q1, yes, yes it does. pic.twitter.com/2OkKQ8XoZh — Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) January 13, 2023 Source: Twitter / @TroyTeslike

Both plug-in hybrid vehicles and fully electric vehicles may qualify for the tax credit. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website has a list of vehicles that may qualify as long as they meet several other restrictions, the price being just one of them.

Article continues below advertisement

Another requirement for the tax credit is that the EV must undergo its final assembly in North America. EVs made by foreign car manufacturers like Kia, Toyota, and Hyundai aren’t currently eligible. Some Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles would qualify for the tax credit if the final assembly were done in Chattanooga, Tennessee and not Germany.

The U.S. Department of Energy provides information on EVs with final assembly in North America. If you are unsure whether a vehicle qualifies for the EV tax credit or not, you can search using the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Parked Tesla cars

The EV must also have a battery capacity of at least seven-kilowatt hours and a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds to qualify for the tax credit.

Article continues below advertisement

Are there income restrictions for the EV tax credit?

Yes, your income also plays a part in whether you’re eligible for the tax credit or not. Single taxpayers must have a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) under $150,000. For married couples filing jointly, their income can’t exceed $300,000, and the income threshold for heads of households is $225,000.

You can use your income from the year you take delivery of the EV or the year before, whichever is less. The tax credit is applied against your tax bill and is nonrefundable. That means you have to owe the tax man at least $7,500 to benefit from the credit fully.

Article continues below advertisement

Car A: 🚙

$54,000



Car B: 🚗

$35,000



Car A 🚙 qualifies for a $7,500 EV tax credit and saves you $2,000 / year in fuel costs ⚡️🏡



Car A 🚙 depreciates slower than Car B 🚗, since EV resale values > ICE resale values



Car A 🚙 could be a better 💰 deal@GuyDealership thoughts? — peter barba (@pbarba_22) January 10, 2023 Source: Twitter / @pbarba_22

Do used EVs qualify for a tax credit?