Enfamil Formula Class Action Lawsuit: Proposed Settlement of $8.4 Million

As per the lawsuit, certain Enfamil brands inflated the number of ounces its products could make. For example, a 35.2-ounce container of Enfamil NeuroPro allegedly promised to make 63 servings of 4 fluid ounces. However, the product doesn't contain enough powder to make the specified number of ounces if one follows the instructions for preparation provided on the product itself. As a result, consumers could have ended up paying more for Enfamil products.