Don't Miss These Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals!
It’s never too early to get your Christmas tree up – in fact, some might feel if you don’t already have it decorated, you’re falling behind!
Not to worry, though, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to score some major deals on Christmas trees.
Whether you want to buy a Christmas tree in-store or online, retailers such as Walmart, Wayfair, and Amazon have sales going on so you can get your
Most of these deals are on artificial trees, which means you can use them again and again — giving you even more bang for your buck!
Wayfair
The home shopping retailer is offering some of the hottest deals this season, some as low as $19.99! Whether you’re a Charlie Brown tree holder or prefer something larger in size, Wayfair has plenty of options – even Christmas PALM TREES – to suit your holiday needs.
Here are some can’t-miss Christmas tree deals from Wayfair you can’t miss this Cyber Monday:
- Artificial Pine Christmas Tree – currently $25.99 marked down from $32.99
- Tinsel Trees 48'' Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree – currently $27.99, marked down from $52.99
- Hot Pink Realistic Pine Artificial Christmas Tree – currently $102.99, marked down from $135.99
Overstock
Overstock – you could say – is overstocked with plenty of Christmas Tree options for this holiday season. From a colored tree to something small, the online retailer has exactly what you’re looking for.
Here are some of Overstock’s best Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals:
- Vickerman Natural Bark Alpine 3-foot Unlit Artificial Christmas Tree – currently $42.99, marked down from $61.99
- 3' Pre-Lit Green Medium Niagara Pine Artificial Christmas Tree — currently $43.22, marked down from $53.99
- 4-foot Kincaid Spruce Tree – currently $45.59, compared with other retailers at $71.99
Walmart
Walmart is a go-to for almost anything you could be looking for, so why not add Christmas trees to that list? The department store has small trees starting as low as $9.98, but if you’re more into lighting your living room up like NYC’s Rockefeller Center, they’ve got plenty of options for that too!
- Costway 4.5Ft Unlit Hinged Snow Flocked Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree – currently $39.99, marked down from $49.99
- Topbuy White Unlit Full Christmas Tree, with Metal Stand Anti-Scratching Cover — currently $44.95, marked down from $54.95
- Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree Hinged Pine Cones – currently $46.69, marked down from $91
Amazon
What better website to shop on Cyber Monday than Amazon? The online retail giant has thousands of deals on artificial Christmas trees — that can be delivered in two days (if you have Prime of course)!
Some of our favorite Christmas tree deals on Amazon are:
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Christmas Tree — currently $541.61, marked down from $1,019.99
- National Tree Company 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Downswept Christmas Tree — currently $274, marked down from $469.99
- Northlight 6' Pre-Lit Warsaw Twig Artificial Christmas Tree — currently $233.99, marked down from $294.99
Target
Last but certainly not least we have Target! Along with major deals on Christmas trees, Target has collaborated with some HGTV personalities to create holiday-inspired collections to decorate your home.
Here are some Christmas tree deals you can shop at Target now:
- National Christmas Tree Company Kincaid Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree — currently $135.99 when purchased online
- Costway Pre-Lit Premium Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree — currently $144.99, marked down from $255
- Tangkula Life-Like Slender White Christmas Tree Artificial Pencil — currently 42.99, marked down from $109.95
If you want go for a live Christmas tree, there are always local markets you can shop. However, be prepared as there is a Christmas tree shortage this year!