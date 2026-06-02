Costco Plans Future Warehouse Growth With 30 New Locations Costco is making big moves with plans for future warehouse growth and the retailer will open 30 new locations worldwide every year. By Niko Mann June 2 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you love shopping at Costco when visiting relatives but don't have a store where you live, you may be in luck, because the retailer has major plans for future warehouse growth. The retailer recently had a recall of 208,000 pairs of heated socks after several customers reported getting first-degree burns after wearing them, but that hasn't stopped the company from making plans to expand.

Article continues below advertisement

Costco is expanding worldwide and will open multiple locations of the warehouse on an annual basis. The retailer will open stores every year in the United States as well as overseas.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Costco plans future warehouse growth with new stores.

Costco's s future warehouse growth plans include opening 30 new stores every single year for 10 years, per Fox Business. The retail giant reportedly has a goal of fixing overcrowded stores and will expand into new territories. Costco hopes that the expansion leads to shorter lines for consumers, as well as better parking options and more access to goods.

Costco CFO Gary Millerchip said that the company has a roadmap for opening 30 new warehouses annually. "We tend to look five to 10 years out in terms of our real estate plans," he said. "And we would still see a really good roadmap for 30-plus warehouses a year, which is the goal that we have at least achieved 30 new warehouses a year. The goal that we set for ourselves."

Article continues below advertisement

They’ve been breaking ground here. They’re building a new Costco in town. I can’t wait to join. I’ve been to Sam’s Club before, but I don’t think it’s the same. — chiefthunderstick (@JasonYasonPBPN) April 29, 2026

Fans of Costco were excited to learn of the expansion . "They’ve been breaking ground here," wrote one user. "They’re building a new Costco in town. I can’t wait to join. I’ve been to Sam’s Club before, but I don’t think it’s the same."

Article continues below advertisement

Costco's future locations will be worldwide.

Costco's future locations will include stores worldwide, and the company plans a 50-50 expansion — with half of the new stores openeing over seas and half of the new stores opening in the U.S. Expansions are currently happening in Florida, Texas, Utah, and California. Canada, Spain, Asia, Australia, Mexico, and several countries in Europe, such as Spain, will also house new stores.

"We’re expecting around half, maybe slightly over half, to be in the U.S.," said CFO Gary Millerchip. "And then just around half to slightly under a half to be in the rest of the markets that we operate in. So think of that being Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, Australia."

Article continues below advertisement

Ya hay fecha para la apertura del Costco más grande de América Latina, y será en Escobedo 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qPAj3Ve1gr — Distrito Regio (@distritoregio) April 28, 2026

To make the expansion move more quickly, the retailer isn't building every store from scratch and will upgrade old buildings in certain markets. "We tend to focus on being our own toughest competitor or finding ways of how can we lower prices and continue to deliver more value," said the CFO. "So generally speaking, there's nothing I would call out that we see an impact to our membership base when we're competing against different operators in each market."