Authorities Investigate Ohio Shooting That Left Costco Employee Dead A Costco employee was shot and killed while at work on April 24, 2026. Randolph Corrigan was reportedly killed when a man opened fire after being denied entry. By Niko Mann April 29 2026, Published 9:03 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / News 5 Cleveland

A man armed with a semi-automatic weapon shot and killed a Costco employee in Strongsville, Ohio, on April 25, 2026. The 61-year-old employee, Randolph Corrigan, was reportedly shot multiple times by a man attempting to enter the store.

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According to the Strongsville Police Department, the alleged shooter is 22-year-old Christian M. Bryant of Fort Worth, Texas. He was reportedly arrested three days after the shooting. So, what happened?

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Costco employee killed following shooting in Ohio.

Randolph was working at the Costco at 16690 Royalton Road when a man, later identified as Bryant, allegedly tried to enter the store with a semi-automatic gun and drum magazine sticking out of his pocket. Randolph reportedly approached him with a knife and told him he couldn't come in with the weapon, per Fox 8 News. Witnesses said he took out the gun and shot Randolph once and "after a split-second pause, fired many more, one after another, with no pause.”

"On Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 5:43 pm, Strongsville Police Officers responded to 16690 Royalton Rd, Costco, for a report of a shooting," read a Strongsville Police Department statement. "Upon officers' arrival, they located a 61-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began first aid. The victim was then given medical attention and transported by Strongsville Fire-Medics to Metro General Hospital."

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"The victim passed away from his injuries," it continued. "The male subject was taken to the Strongsville Police Department for questioning. This was an incident between two individuals. This incident is under investigation." Randolph was shot multiple times in his chest, abdomen, and right arm. He answered questions before he died as the police spoke to him, but officers said it "was apparent his alertness was beginning to decline."

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Randolph reportedly took out his knife when the shooter took out his gun, and witnesses tried to help stop him from bleeding on the scene as they waited for help. Bryant told the police that Randolph threatened him first. "A white man approached me with a knife for no reason,” he said, "I defended myself.” The Strongsville Police Department provided an update to the shooting on April 27 with a statement identifying Bryant and noting his arraignment date and murder charge.

"Update to Costco Shooting 4/27/26The victim in this case is a Cleveland resident," it read. "Randolph E. Corrigan, who was an employee of Costco. A 22-year-old male, Christian M. Bryant of Fort Worth Texas, has been arrested. Bryant is set for a video arraignment in Berea Municipal Court for this morning at 10:30 a.m. Bryant will be arraigned on the charge of murder, an unclassified felony, in violation of section 2903.02 (A) of the Ohio revised code."

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Update on the Strongsville, Ohio shooting.

Mr. Corrigan was shot outside of Costco by a 22 year old 7-8 times, succumbing to the wounds.



The aggressor, Christian Bryant, a 22 year old, claims he was threatened by the victim with a knife, and acted in self-defense.



Police have… https://t.co/NjwRK0BDZZ pic.twitter.com/ZviRGy8gri — Rick D (@RickD_GK) April 29, 2026