Samsung’s Foldable Phones Are at the Center of a New Lawsuit A company filed a lawsuit against Samsung over the brand's foldable phones, and it wants all foldable cell phones banned over patent infringement. By Niko Mann April 29 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A company based in the U.S. filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung over the brand's foldable phones. According to Bloomberg Law, Lepton Computing LLC claims that Samsung infringed nine patents in connection with foldable smartphone technology without permission.

Article continues below advertisement

The patent infringement lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on April 23, 2026, and it accuses Samsung Electronics Co. and Samsung Electronics America Inc. of using technology that Leptonin developed 10 years before foldable phones were launched to make several components.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Samsung fights patent infringement lawsuit over foldable phone.

The company claims in the lawsuit that Samsung Electronics Co. and Samsung Electronics America Inc. violated nine patents that covered foldable smartphones' flexible display devices, hinge mechanisms, and user interface systems. Lepton said it developed the technology, and Samsung used the technology to make and sell Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, and Z TriFold cellphones without permission.

Lepton founder Stephen Delaporte cited research and prototypes going back to 2008 and claims the company is the "original developer of foldable phones." The lawsuit also states that he wants all foldable cell phones banned over patent infringement, per Channel News.

Article continues below advertisement

Samsung Mobile US is facing a lawsuit for patent infringement regarding foldable smartphone technology. pic.twitter.com/UyzkAu0HEu — Amir (@WorkaholicDavid) April 25, 2026

"Plaintiff' Lepton Computing LLC ("Lepton") files this Complaint for Patent Infringement and Demand for Jury Trial against Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. (SEC*) and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. ("SEA*) (collectively "Defendants") and alleges as follows," reads the document. "Lepton developed and helds patents for flexible smartphones, a novel form of a smartphone with a foldable display. Lepton is a Delaware Limited Liability Company with its principal place of business at 19 Morris Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205."

Article continues below advertisement

According to BGR, oneof the patents Samsung violated was for app continuation. The foldable phone reportedly switches an app from the outside screen to the internal one once opened, and another patent related to a folding mechanism that leaves space to protect the screen. The lawsuit also mentioned the structural stability needed for foldable phones to make sure they're durable. One patent also featured a normal screen on the outside and a folding one on the inside.

The patent infringement lawsuit also notes that Samsung used technology for how hardware like cameras, magnets, and speakers are placed within the body of the foldable phones, per Digitin News. Samsung, however, argues that the first patent was filed in June 2021, which is almost two years after the company launched the first foldable phone back in 2019, and Lepton did not name Samsung’s first foldable phones in the complaint.