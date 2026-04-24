Check Your Drawer: Costco Heated Socks Just Got Recalled Costco recalled their heated socks as a safety warning after multiple customers reported being burned by the socks. By Niko Mann April 24 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The discount retail chain Costco has recalled 208,000 pairs of heated socks and has issued a safety warning after customers reported receiving burns after wearing them. According to CBS News, Costco's 32 Degrees Heated Socks that were sold both online at Costco.com and in stores between August 2025 and March 2026 were recalled.

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There have been at least 13 reports of customers who've been burned by the socks and reported suffering from first-degree burns and second-degree burns. So, what happened?

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Costco's heated socks trigger safety warning after recall.

Costco's heated socks were meant to keep folks' feet toasty in the winter, but it would seem that the heat went too far in several cases. According to Fox Business, the 32 Degrees Heated Socks were sold in medium, large, and extra large sizes, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed that they posed a potential burn hazard when worn during "high intensity activities."

The socks cost between $30 and $46 per pair, and customers are being offered a full refund. "Consumers should immediately stop using the heated socks and return them to Costco for a full refund," said the recall. "#Recall: 32 Degrees Recalls Heated Socks; When worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture, and pressure, the socks can pose an injury hazard, including burns. Get refund."

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#Recall: 32 Degrees Recalls Heated Socks; When worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure, the socks can pose an injury hazard including burns. Get refund. https://t.co/dh9V63fg18 pic.twitter.com/lywit64BIF — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 23, 2026

Costco orders battery-powered sock recall.

The 32 Degrees Heated Socks come with a battery pack with the brand 32° HEAT emblazoned on the battery pack casing, battery pack packaging, user manual, and exterior retail packaging. Several consumers noted on Costco's website that they were burned while wearing the socks, which led to the recall. However, the retailer did not note that the battery was responsible for the burns, or if the burns were the result of heating elements or prolonged heat exposure.

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"Used socks 1 time in ski boots at level 2 was ok," wrote one consumer on the Costco website. "2nd time using socks turned up to level 3. After 2 hrs got a 2nd degree burn on my ball of my left foot."

@cbsmornings RECALL: Costco is urging customers to stop using heated socks it sold from August 2025 to March 2026, after 13 customers reported first or second-degree burns after using them. #costco #recall ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

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The Costco 32 Degrees Heated Socks were recalled on April 23, 2026. After the news of the recall made the rounds on social media, some folks had jokes about the safety warning, as well as the idea of heated socks. "At least they didn't get... cold feet," wrote one user on X. "Let's wrap heating coils around our flesh. Nothing bad could ever happen. How retarded," added nother. Another user wrote, "Heated socks burning people. Peak product safety."

Consumers are being asked to return both battery packs with the socks if available. Customers can check to see if their heated socks have been recalled by checking the battery casing for the "32 Degrees HEAT®” brand name.