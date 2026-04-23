Disney World’s 2027 Prices Are Going Up — Here’s What to Expect Disney parks are increasing prices based on demand. Here's what prices will look like in the coming year. By Risa Weber April 23 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Brian McGowan via Unsplash

It seems that prices just keep getting higher lately, from groceries and gas to flights and luxury items. Disney World tickets are no exception. In late April 2026, Disney World released ticket prices for the first 10 months of 2027.

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While we don't know prices for the entire year, we have a pretty good idea of the best times to visit the parks if you're on a budget. Read on to learn more about ticket prices and peak traffic periods.

Source: Brian McGowan via Unsplash

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Disney World's peak-day pricing in 2027 will be 10% higher than 2025 prices.

During the most popular periods of 2027, guests will be paying a whopping $219 a day, which is a 10% increase from peak-day pricing in 2025. Since tickets are priced differently based on demand on different dates, ticket prices could fall anywhere between $119 to $219 in 2027, according to The Street.

Tickets for Disney's Animal Kingdom will be $119 to $219, and EPCOT tickets will range between $144 and $204. Disney's Hollywood Studios tickets fall between $149 and $209, while Magic Kingdom Park tickets range from $159 to $219.

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What is the most affordable time to go to Disney World?

According to The Street, Disney World is least-busy during the months of August and September, which means that pricing for one-day tickets will be lowest then. As of now, ticket prices for February 2027 are the most expensive, but Disney World hasn't released prices for November and December, which have been high-demand months historically.

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Disney sometimes releases deals for guests looking to make things more affordable. 2027 deals haven't been released yet, but 2026 deals offer some insight into what could be available.

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One 2026 deal is a "4-park magic ticket," where guests can visit all four parks on different days, starting at $100 a day. The deal runs through September 2026. Another 2026 deal is an "After 2 p.m." ticket, which can be purchased as a 2-day or 3-day ticket. It sells for $118 and up and $166 and up per day, respectively.

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Why are Disney park prices rising?

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "With quarterly revenue exceeding $10 billion for the first time, we have expansion projects underway at every one of our theme parks," during a Q1 earnings call. Disney Parks revenue rose at least 5% across the board year over year, according to The Street, and park attendance rose 1%. Although revenue is rising, Disney is still raising prices in step with demand.