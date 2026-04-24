Aldi Just Introduced a New Store Format in America One of America's favorite grocery stores, Aldi, is reportedly changing it's look with a new format in U.S. stores that will change the layout. By Niko Mann April 24 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of consumers' favorite grocery stores in the U.S., Aldi, is changing up with a new store format that will change the layout and look of the retail outlet. The new store formats come amid Aldi's 50th anniversary in the country, per Better Homes & Gardens. The new store formats are expected to have flexible designs that are adaptable to various retail spaces, and they will be tested in stores in Miami, Fla., throughout 2026, per a press release.

Article continues below advertisement

"Landini Associates completes its long-term partnership with Aldi South Group, culminating in the creation of a singular, globally unified trading format, modularly adaptable for different store formats and building types across each of the brand’s five diverse territories: USA, Australia, Germany, Hofer, and the UK & Ireland," read the release.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

U.S. Aldi's roll out new store format.

Aldi is celebrating its 50th birthday in America by completing a total overhaul of in-store brands and packaging of Aldi products. The retailer is also opening 3,200 stores by the end of 2028 in the U.S., but they won't look the same as they do now. According to , the German retail store is partnering with Landini Associates to transform Aldi stores into a “singular, globally unified trading format” that is “modularly adaptable for different store formats and building types."

Aldi is one of the least expensive grocery stores in the U.S., and the company plans to "reinvent" discount shopping with the remodels. Aldi has 307 stores in Florida, which is 11 percent of its total stores. The retailer first rolled out the format for a trial in Aventura, which is a fast-growing market in the region. Aldi plans to test the format for the rest of 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

If reactions to the new store layouts in Florida are positive, new stores throughout the U.S. will also be revamped in the new format.In 2026, Aldi is opening 180 new stores in 31 states. Aldi is also expanding in Colorado with a five-year expansion plan. Aldi is also enhancing consumers' digital shopping experience by redesigning its website to make shopping more convenient.

Article continues below advertisement

Aldi says it added 17 million new customers in 2025.

“One in three U.S. households shopped at Aldi this past year,* said CEO of Aldi in the U.S., Atty McGrath. "And in 2026, we’re focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first. That means bringing Aldi to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website, and planning additional distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked with the products our shoppers love.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to Forbes, Aldi is leading the revamp project through the company’s International Real Estate Committee, and they intend to change the store format without changing the cost of discount shopping for consumers.