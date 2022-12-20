Looking to Buy Cheap Teacher Christmas Gifts in Bulk? Here Are a Few Ideas
Teachers play an integral role in the upbringing of children. They spend the majority of their days with kids other than their own and attempt to educate, entertain, and nurture them as best as they possibly can. As a way to recognize teachers for their hard work and commitment, you might be considering giving them a Christmas gift.
Trouble is, it can be hard to buy something different for each of your child’s teachers.
To help you on your holiday gift hunt, we’ve compiled a list of 10 cheap teacher Christmas gifts in bulk so that no one feels left out or underappreciated (and you don’t have to break the bank).
Want to buy teacher Christmas gifts in bulk? Here are 10 ideas to help you.
We scoured the internet to find the best cheap teacher Christmas gifts you can buy in bulk. Here's what we found.
8-piece teacher appreciation pencil case/toiletry bag
Want to give your child’s teachers a useful gift that also makes them feel special? This 8-piece pack of “Teacher Survival Kit” bags sells for $14.99 on Amazon and features cute teacher-themed graphics. In addition to giving them the bags, you might also consider putting inside a gift card or even some of their favorite writing instruments.
30-piece teacher appreciation Christmas keychains
For only $18.99 on Amazon, this pack of 30 teacher appreciation keychains will not only be enough to give all your kids’ teachers Christmas gifts this year, but you’ll have enough to carry over to next year.
6-piece silver teacher appreciation keychains
Surprise your child’s teacher this Christmas with a dainty keychain bearing a sweet message they can carry with them everywhere they go. For only $12.98 on Amazon, you’ll get six keychains, each of which contains a different message.
8-peace teacher-themed bangles
For only $18.99 on Amazon, you can gift your child’s teachers cute Alex and Ani-inspired bangles with dangling teacher-themed objects, one of which includes a heartwarming message.
30-piece thumbs up pack of motivational pens
Need something to pair with the teacher appreciation pencil case we mentioned above? This thumbs up pen would be perfect. It’s cute, colorful, and carries words of appreciation on each. Grab a pack of 30 thumbs up motivational pens for your child’s teachers this Christmas on Amazon for only $19.99.
12-piece teacher-themed stationary
Organization is key to being a good teacher and this stationary will certainly help your child’s teacher stay on top of the tasks they need to complete. The pack comes with 12 notepads, each of which contains a different pattern. They are available on Amazon for $16.99.
32-piece magnetic bookmark set
Want to contribute to a teacher's collection of useful items? This magnetic bookmark might be the perfect addition. It can help them keep their place in their manuals, and remind them of how special they are each time they see it. This 30-pack of bookmarks sells for only $10.99 on Amazon.
9-piece canvas teacher tote bags
Another gift you can buy in bulk and give to your child’s teachers is the teacher appreciation canvas tote bag. They can be used for a number of things, including carrying books, student work, or everyday items they need to tote back and forth with them to work. The pack comes with nine tote bags and costs $35.49 on Amazon.
18-piece scented hand cream
If there’s one thing teachers are notorious for doing, it's washing their hands. Although it's hygienic, it can lead to dry hands. So, why not give them a scented hand cream you can buy in bulk for Christmas? You can buy a pack of 18 hand creams that come in various scents including shea butter, coconut, and lavender on Amazon for $15.75.
6-piece teacher appreciation succulent plant
Want to give your child’s teacher something to spruce up their desk this Christmas? Consider these adorable artificial succulent plants! For a pack of six, you’ll pay $32.99 on Amazon.
Finding cheap teacher Christmas gifts in bulk can be difficult as you don’t want to give your child’s teachers something they won’t like or will merely end up in the bottom of a drawer. While many of these gifts can be given independently, others can be combined to make for the perfect gift.