Publishers Clearing House’s Latest Sweepstakes Prize? $7,000 a Week for Life

Until Sept. 27 — at the very precise time of 8:59 a.m. ET — you submit send two daily entries to the Travel Channel’s World of Wonders $10K Giveaway for the chance to win a $10,000 prize. Every day, you can submit one entry on the Travel Channel website and another on the ID CrimeFeed website. Entrants must be legal residents of the 50 U.S. states or Washington, D.C., and they must be 21 or older at the time they enter the sweepstakes.