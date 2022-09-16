Publishers Clearing House’s Latest Sweepstakes Prize? $7,000 a Week for Life
Looking for the best sweepstakes to earn money? How about a $1,000 shopping spree? A $10,000 prize? A new Jeep (that you can then resell)? Or maybe even $7,000 per week for life.
Various websites have nominated their picks for the best sweepstakes going on right now, and we’re highlighting some of those selections here. Good luck!
Dotdash Meredith’s $10,000 Fall Sweepstakes
Various digital and print brands under the Dotdash Meredith are offering a $10,000 Fall Sweepstakes. One lucky winner will win $10,000 after the sweepstakes period ends on Dec. 31. You can enter through the InStyle, Real Simple, Entertainment Weekly, Food and Wine, People, Southern Living, or Travel and Leisure websites. The sweepstake is often themed for each publication (e.g. the Travel & Leisure Ultimate Vacation $10,000 Sweepstakes or the Southern Living Dream Bedroom $10,000 Sweepstakes).
Simon Malls’ $1,000 Shopping Spree Sweepstakes
You have until Oct. 31 to enter Simon Malls’ $1,000 Shopping Spree Sweepstakes for a shot at a one-grand gift card to the chain’s dozens of shopping centers around the U.S. You can enter the sweepstakes by opting into email or text messages from Simon as a Mall Insider, responding to surveys from Simon, responding to Simon texts or emails requesting you to name your favorite Simon Mall, or mailing in your contact information to the address listed in the sweepstakes rules.
Travel Channel and ID CrimeFeed’s World of Wonders $10K Giveaway
Until Sept. 27 — at the very precise time of 8:59 a.m. ET — you submit send two daily entries to the Travel Channel’s World of Wonders $10K Giveaway for the chance to win a $10,000 prize. Every day, you can submit one entry on the Travel Channel website and another on the ID CrimeFeed website. Entrants must be legal residents of the 50 U.S. states or Washington, D.C., and they must be 21 or older at the time they enter the sweepstakes.
Publishers Clearing House’s $7,000 A-Week-For-Life SuperPrize
Publishers Clearing House — the direct-marking company famous for its giant-check-delivering Prize Patrol — says it’s giving away $7,000 a week for life. Come Oct. 31, the Prize Patrol will surprise the winner at their home, the company says, and the winner will be announced on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.
Nielsen $10,000 Monthly Sweepstakes
If you don’t mind installing Nielsen software on your computer and having the marketing research firm collect anonymous data about your computer usage, doing so will automatically enter you into its $10,000 monthly sweepstakes. (And installing the Nielsen app on your phone gets you $50 in reward points every year.)
EZTRUNK 2022 Jeep Sweeps
If you want your prize delivered in the form 2022 Jeep Wrangler, you can enter the 2022 Jeep Sweeps from trunk-organizer company EZTRUNK. No, it isn't cash, but keep in mind that the 2022 Wrangler starts at $29,725. The sweepstakes isn’t open to residents of Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, New York, or Rhode Island residents, but others can throw their names into the ring as long as they are at least 18 years old.