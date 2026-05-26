Apple’s $250M Payout Explained — Who Could Receive Up to $95 In May 2026, Apple agreed to a $250 million settlement over claims that it misled customers regarding Siri’s AI capabilities. Details here. By Jennifer Farrington May 26 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

If you recently purchased an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, listen up as you might be entitled to a piece of the $250 million settlement Apple agreed to pay in May 2026 over previous claims of false advertising.

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Clarkson Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit against Apple after consumers complained of feeling misled about AI availability and performance in relation to Siri, the personal digital assistant that each iPhone comes equipped with. Here’s everything to know about the settlement, including who’s eligible to file a claim and how much each payout is expected to be.

Apple agreed to a $250 million settlement which could put up to $95 in some folks’ pockets.

In May 2026, Apple agreed to the settlement over claims that it misled customers regarding Siri’s AI capabilities. An initial lawsuit was filed in March 2025 by Peter Landsheft, who claimed that Apple in 2024 “launched a pervasive marketing campaign across all media platforms to promote its latest iPhone 16 model, spotlighting what it branded as the groundbreaking ‘Apple Intelligence’ suite of features, including significant AI-driven enhancements to Siri,” per TODAY.

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The lawsuit also alleges this was done to encourage customers to purchase or upgrade their devices, despite claims that some of the “Apple Intelligence” features were not available “then” or “now.” The case eventually shifted into a class action lawsuit with Clarkson Law Firm leading it.

That is not enough. They’ve sold tens of billions worth of phones on the promise of AI tools that still don’t exist. — Ajbary 🇺🇸 (@ajbary1) May 7, 2026

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According to the firm’s website, customers who purchased any model of the iPhone 16 and certain models of the iPhone 15 between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025 may be eligible for monetary relief under the $250 million settlement, pending court approval as of May 26, 2026.

Those with an eligible claim could receive between $25 and $95 per device purchased between that timeframe, though the final amount may vary depending on how many claims are filed and approved. Essentially, payouts could start at around $25 per device (or be less), and reach as high as $95. Now, it’s worth noting that even though Apple has agreed to the $250 million settlement, the company has not admitted any fault or wrongdoing.

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In fact, back in 2025, when Apple sought to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Landsheft, it argued “that its marketing was not misleading because near-two dozen Apple Intelligence features had already been delivered and because Apple said from the outset that these features would be delivered over time and continue to evolve,” according to TODAY. Still, Apple ultimately agreed to the settlement, which would allow all parties to move on from the case.

You bought an iPhone 15 for the AI future and got a voice assistant that still can’t understand “call mom” on the first try.

Meanwhile Apple’s lawyers are using actual AI to write the settlement check.

The only thing intelligent here is their legal team. — Lazi boi (@OakfieldSzn) May 7, 2026

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How do I file an Apple lawsuit claim form online?

Right now, you can’t actually file the claim yet because the online form hasn’t gone live, and that’s because the firm is still awaiting court approval of the settlement. What you can do in the meantime is sign up for the Clarkson Law Firm’s newsletter on their website, which will provide updates as they become available. The firm says the newsletter will include instructions once the official online claim form goes live.