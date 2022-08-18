Who Owns Ford Motor Company? It’s Complicated

Since Ford is a publicly traded company, it's owned by its stockholders. Like all other major U.S. companies, institutions own the most shares of Ford. The Vanguard Group is the biggest stockholder with about an 8.3 percent stake. BlackRock is second with a 6.8 percent stake, while State Street Global Advisors is third with a 4.5 percent stake. In most major U.S. companies, these three are typically the biggest owners, thanks to the ownership through index funds and ETFs.