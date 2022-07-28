Why TikTok Has Raised National Security Concerns

The issue of who owns Chinese companies like TikTok and Huawei has become a growing concern—data is "the new oil,” after all. In fact, China is also worried: it's known for its strict firewalls and has banned foreign social media companies Facebook and Twitter. It even got Didi delisted from U.S. stock markets within months of its IPO, as it was worried about the data of its citizens being leaked to U.S. agencies. Investors lost billions amid the Didi delisting saga.