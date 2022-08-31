Elon Musk Cracked Down on Excessive Meetings, the “Blight of Big Companies”

In that email, which Elektrek obtained on the day Musk sent it, the Tesla CEO outlined his plan for the company to double the production of its Model 3 cars.

In December 2008, however — nearly a decade before that email — GQ’s Andrew Corsello documented Musk’s distaste for meetings. “Meetings are terrible almost by definition in Musk’s view,” Corsello wrote. “Meetings, he’s fond of saying, are what happens when people aren’t working.”

Without further ado, here are Musk’s meeting rules.