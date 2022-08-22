Donald Trump Claims Elaine Chao Is Trying to “Get Rich on China”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attacked his former transportation secretary on social media, calling Elaine Chao “crazy” and saying she is trying to bolster her net worth by getting “rich on China.”

The name-calling came as Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.), Chao’s husband, in a Truth Social post on Saturday, Aug. 20. McConnell said that Republicans would have a tough time flipping the Senate during midterm elections because of “candidate quality.”