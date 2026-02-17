ECONOMY & WORK


Billionaire Trump donor, who opposed offshoring, is moving his Ohio plant to China

The man in question even went on national television to criticize exactly what he ended up doing.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump. (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)
U.S. President Donald Trump. (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

Creating manufacturing jobs in the country was one of Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises. He has made several moves to deliver on that promise so far in his second term, by even going as far as to add close to 130,000 jobs in the month of January. One of the most vocal supporters of this policy was hedge fund billionaire John Paulson. He even went on national television and criticized offshore work. However, one of his own factories in Ohio is shutting down, with operations being outsourced to China.

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)
Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

This move will instantly slash 150 jobs, and the affected workers aren't too pleased with the move. They even sought the President's help in this matter. As per a report in The Guardian, Conn-Selmer informed its employees that its Eastlake, Ohio, plant would be shutting down as operations were being outsourced to China. This move came just after the company had assured its workers that this would not happen. As per the report, Conn-Selmer opened a facility in China last year and gradually shifted its workload to that plant.

Los Angeles Times Guild members rally outside City Hall against ‘significant’ imminent layoffs at the Los Angeles Times newspaper | Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama
Members rally outside City Hall against ‘significant’ imminent layoffs | Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

There was some concern back then, but the company had assured that the Ohio plant would not be affected. Clearly, that did not happen. Robert Hines, president of UAW Local 2359 (which represents the affected workers) and an employee at the plant, explained how he’s doing his best to ensure this plan doesn’t go through. “We came in with a full proposal, fully prepared to bargain, and they started off with a presentation of telling us how bad we were doing,” he said.Representative cover image of striking fast food workers | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis

Representative cover image of striking workers | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis

“Almost immediately, they started taking parts from certain product lines,” Hines added. However, he, along with other employees, was told that there would be no bargaining as it was certain that the plant would shut down. This comes as a massive shock, as Paulson is an outspoken Trump supporter who has gone on national television campaigning against outsourcing manufacturing jobs.

Former President Trump Arrives At A Fundraiser In Palm Beach, Florida PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 06: Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump (R) and former first lady Melania Trump (2nd-R) arrive at the home of John Paulson (L) with Alina de Almeida (2nd-L) on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than 40 million dollars, when major donors gather for a fundraiser billed as the
Former President Trump Arrives At A Fundraiser In Palm Beach, Florida PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 06: Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump (R) and former first lady Melania Trump (2nd-R) arrive at the home of John Paulson (L) with Alina de Almeida (2nd-L) on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than 40 million dollars, when major donors gather for a fundraiser billed as the "Inaugural Leadership Dinner". (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

“We can’t have American producers closing American factories and offshoring. We need to protect American jobs and protect American manufacturing,” he had said in September 2024. Such comments are a bigger reason for the workers' frustration, especially after they had been assured that such a move would not happen. “To go publicly on CNBC to support the Trump administration’s positive views on tariffs and all that stuff, and then you turn around and [say you] want to send the work right over to China. It’s a slap in our face,” Hines said.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla
Us President Donald Trump. Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

While Conn-Selmer has ruled out any negotiations, the union believes that with Trump’s intervention, the decision can be reversed. “It leaves a hole in your heart,” one worker said. “They tell us we are the beating heart of this company,” quipped another. “I feel betrayed,” added another. “It’s going to take a lot of money out of Eastlake,” Hines added. “We’ve had people come out [and] show love to try to keep the place open, and the company just isn’t open to it. They’re not answering or returning anyone’s calls.”

