Goldman Sachs CEO predicts better days are ahead for the US economy

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also spoke about how the IPO activity in the US is now gaining momentum.

Over the past few months, several top economists and financial experts have flagged weaknesses beneath the seemingly solid U.S. economy. They have pointed out the low hiring rate, inflation pressures, and weakening consumer confidence as signs that the economy isn’t as healthy as it looks on record. However, in recent news, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has highlighted his optimism for the US economy in 2026. According to him, the underlying economy is actually even healthier than headlines suggest, and he even backed his claim up with actual growth numbers.

The Goldman Sachs company logo is displayed on a screen. (Representative Image source: Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago)

In a recent interview with CNBC, the experienced banker was asked about his views and predictions for 2026. Addressing this, he claimed, "The macro setup is quite good," before adding that there's a "strong combination of fiscal stimulus." Solomon also referred to the US economy and said, "In the most developed economies, you have a pretty significant capital investment surge around AI and this technology, which is obviously very stimulative to the economy and to economic activity." He also mentioned that companies are growing stronger due to better strategies, exploring massive deals, and reviving major mergers and acquisitions.

David Solomon at an event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Koerner)

The CEO then spoke about how the IPO activity is now gaining momentum and said, "I think we're going to see more IPOs this year. I think we're going to see potentially some very, very large IPOs, unprecedented in size. But structurally, at the moment, smaller IPOs require more discount, more patience." This prediction signals renewed confidence for this year and clearly marks a sharp change from the recent wave of concern and worry that has dominated discussions about the economy. Backing his claims, Solomon mentioned Jan Hatzius of Goldman Sachs, who predicts real GDP growth of 2.9% this year and nominal growth of 5%, claiming that actual results could even surpass those estimates.

Bank of America CEO talking to the press. (Image source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla)

Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America, shared a similar positive view of the economy. He noted that BofA’s data showed January spending was about 5% higher than last year, with purchases rising across multiple income levels. However, Solomon did come up with a warning about the nation’s deficits. He claimed that the bond market has stayed calm even after the Federal Reserve cut rates by 1%, and warned that if economic growth doesn’t pick up and deficits aren’t addressed, the outlook could be different. "I do believe if we don't get it under control, if we don't get our growth rate up there, it will be a moment in time where we have, you know, speed bumps or shocks or things that force us to readjust our behavior," the CEO said.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Hondros)

Meanwhile, as reported by The Street, major banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase just reported strong earnings. They’ve kept their fees steady, earned good profits, and managed loans well, highlighting that client business is doing better than what many news reports suggest. Goldman Sachs also led the world in mergers and acquisitions in 2025, handling a massive $1.48 trillion in deals and earning $4.6 billion in fees. Overall, Wall Street experts are signaling that even with mixed growth, the US market remains strong and active.

