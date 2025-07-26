'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled

The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants usually get sympathy from fans after they lose out because of puzzles that are just too hard. But some players who fumble in easy games leave fans puzzled and even outraged at times. Sherri was on a roll as she entered the Bonus Round with $10,500 and hoped to win another cash prize of $50,000. But alas, the puzzle board had other plans, and Sherri ended up losing.

"Go ahead and spin the wheel, Sherri. Let's see where you land. Try and add to your over $10,000 already. Lots of money on this wheel," Ryan Seacrest told her. Sherri chose the "What are you wearing?" category for the bonus round. The puzzle board then displayed the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The contestant then chose M, H, P, I, and the puzzle board read: L ,I, _,H,T,_,E,I,_H,T,_,_,R,_I,_,_,N. "Vanna, what news can you share with those choices? So take a good look at that. Remember, it's What are you wearing? You'll have 10s. Just talk it out," Seacrest said. Sherri shook her head in disappointment, and it was visible that she couldn't solve the puzzle. "Light weight, light weight. I don't know," she blurted as the buzzer went off.

Vanna White and contestant Sherri 'Wheel of Fortune'(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Well, you got off to the right start there. Lightweight cardigan. It's like if you had the C, maybe you could have gotten there," Seacrest announced as he drew out the golden envelope to showcase the cash prize. Sherri covered her eyes with her hands in embarrassment as the host announced she had lost $50,000. "But don't put your hands over your face. $10,500. That trip to Las Vegas," Seacrest added. The contestant had previously also won a luxurious trip to Vegas, which was an additional prize in her kitty despite losing out on the big bonus. Fans were extremely puzzled over her loss, as most of them thought the puzzle was an easy win.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Sherri 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Oh, dear. I thought that was an easy one!" @LeotheTiger1234 bemoaned Sherri's luck. "That was not too hard, but the C should have helped here. Hope to see Sherri back again," @Animegamespublishing remarked. “Don’t put your hands over your face”. She only missed out on $50,000. Two weeks ago today, someone missed on a million dollars," @CelebrityGamerTV frustratingly chimed in. "The letter picks was not a bad situation, oh well, the letter C was better to know if these were there. Tough second word in the puzzle tonight. Cardigan was tricky," @anenglishvillageforroberti2863 reasoned. "I wouldn't have gotten that. Even with the C," @lunamelody2025 pointed out.

