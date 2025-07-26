ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled

The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Sherri 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Sherri 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants usually get sympathy from fans after they lose out because of puzzles that are just too hard. But some players who fumble in easy games leave fans puzzled and even outraged at times. Sherri was on a roll as she entered the Bonus Round with $10,500 and hoped to win another cash prize of $50,000. But alas, the puzzle board had other plans, and Sherri ended up losing.

"Go ahead and spin the wheel, Sherri. Let's see where you land. Try and add to your over $10,000 already. Lots of money on this wheel," Ryan Seacrest told her. Sherri chose the "What are you wearing?" category for the bonus round. The puzzle board then displayed the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The contestant then chose M, H, P, I, and the puzzle board read: L ,I, _,H,T,_,E,I,_H,T,_,_,R,_I,_,_,N. "Vanna, what news can you share with those choices? So take a good look at that. Remember, it's What are you wearing? You'll have 10s. Just talk it out," Seacrest said. Sherri shook her head in disappointment, and it was visible that she couldn't solve the puzzle. "Light weight, light weight. I don't know," she blurted as the buzzer went off. 

Vanna White and contestant Sherri 'Wheel of Fortune'(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Sherri 'Wheel of Fortune'(Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Well, you got off to the right start there. Lightweight cardigan. It's like if you had the C, maybe you could have gotten there," Seacrest announced as he drew out the golden envelope to showcase the cash prize. Sherri covered her eyes with her hands in embarrassment as the host announced she had lost $50,000. "But don't put your hands over your face. $10,500. That trip to Las Vegas," Seacrest added. The contestant had previously also won a luxurious trip to Vegas, which was an additional prize in her kitty despite losing out on the big bonus. Fans were extremely puzzled over her loss, as most of them thought the puzzle was an easy win. 

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Sherri 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Sherri 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Oh, dear. I thought that was an easy one!" @LeotheTiger1234 bemoaned Sherri's luck. "That was not too hard, but the C should have helped here. Hope to see Sherri back again," @Animegamespublishing remarked. “Don’t put your hands over your face”. She only missed out on $50,000. Two weeks ago today, someone missed on a million dollars," @CelebrityGamerTV frustratingly chimed in. "The letter picks was not a bad situation, oh well, the letter C was better to know if these were there. Tough second word in the puzzle tonight. Cardigan was tricky," @anenglishvillageforroberti2863 reasoned. "I wouldn't have gotten that. Even with the C," @lunamelody2025 pointed out.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $64,000 after he gets an easy 1-word puzzle in bonus round

'Wheel of Fortune' player picks up Ryan Seacrest while hugging him despite losing out on $40,000

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
The item was gifted to the guest's grandfather by the Tsar of Russia towards the end of the empire.
8 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
This contestant was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal when he thought he could use some extra support.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
The guest seemed confident about his exorbitant asking price but was quickly shot down.
1 day ago
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
COSTCO
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
Costco might not get it right all the time but when they do, customers love it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
The former host could be quite brutal if he wanted to and this was an example of that.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
The entrepreneur's pitch was entertaining to the sharks but no one offered a deal
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
The guest had no idea when the brooch belonging to her great-grandmother had been made.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
The guest said that she had purchased it from a garage sale and cleaned the mold off it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
The contestant was playing well but was too dependent on suggestions for his own good.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
4 days ago