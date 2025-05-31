ECONOMY & WORK
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind

A popular name has come up in every conversation about White's successor.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Vanna White on The Wheel of Fortune
Screenshot showing Vanna White on The Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube | The Wheel Of Fortune)

Around the time that Pat Sajak made his exit as the host of "Wheel of Fortune," speculation was rife about Vanna White also leaving the show. But White's contract was extended, and she'll be around through the 2025-2026 season. But that hasn't stopped rumors of her replacement from creating a buzz on the internet. Most recently, fans on Reddit suggested that there is only one possible successor to White and that is none other than Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

 

The thread posted by user and fan, @Wink2K19, asked the show's long-time fans if they think Maggie would be the replacement for White. Currently, she serves as the social media correspondent of the show, offering behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews with contestants. 

In the thread, nearly the majority of viewers believed that Maggie would be the eventual replacement for White. "Oh definitely. I've said that the last few years," @Jmaneke wrote. "I agree, she'll get the job. Maggie's pleasant enough, however, my thought is she will not get Vanna's salary (nor should she, Vanna's seniority should count for something), nor will she stay on the show as long as Vanna," @VictorB1964 suggested

Comment
byu/Wink2K19 from discussion
inWheelOfFortune

 

However, a large section of the users were against the idea. "I hope not. It’s time for fresh faces, not another Hollywood nepo baby who never had to work their way up in the business," @Displaynamephobic commented. "Do I think she will? I'd say it's not out of the realm of possibility. Do I think she SHOULD? No. Resoundingly no. I get that Pat is an icon, a living legend, but Maggie has done nothing but be born to the right family," @WorkingAcceptable320 added.

Comment
byu/Wink2K19 from discussion
inWheelOfFortune

 

One viewer even suggested that the show had been preparing her for this, the entire time. "That feels like the plan. It's the only reason they keep shoving her in our faces. If the only benefit was to give Pat's daughter a high-paying job, she could easily do something in the background," @justmahl wrote. 

Turns out, the very same question was once asked to White as well, and she came up with the same answer.  In an interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, the 68-year-old co-host expressed that Maggie would be the perfect person to take up her role. "I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White Amiker. "She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure," she added.

 

White also shared that the evergreen charm of Pat had rubbed off on Maggie as well, so it wouldn't be a problem for her. "She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer, and I think she's good for our show," White expressed.

Turns out, Maggie does have some letter-turning experience under her belt. The social media correspondent filled in for White, who was participating as a contestant on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's" Ultimate Host Night special. 

 

