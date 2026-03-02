Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report

The job growth was mostly driven by the healthcare and social assistance sector.

The latest January jobs report from the Labor Department shows that the United States added around 130,000 jobs last month. This not only exceeded all expectations but was just 51,000 jobs shy of what the whole of 2025 had to offer. In fact, even President Trump has often touted the January job report as proof that his policies are working and the US economy is on the rise. But, real-life data paints a different picture, as according to a USA Today report, hiring has taken a dip for employees across all sectors.

An unemployed worker hoping to land his next job (Image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

Although the latest job report looks impressive at first glance, a deeper study reveals a different story. The growth was mostly driven by the healthcare and social assistance sectors, which added an estimated total of 123,500 jobs. Meanwhile, other sectors, like government, either shed jobs or showed minimal gains. On top of it, the USA Today report claims that the unemployment rate has also risen to 4.3% from 4.0% in 2025.

Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, compared the current job market to that of mid-2009, saying, “The hires rate today looks a lot like the hires rate did coming out of the Great Recession.” She also claimed that the labor market had softened over the years, before adding that, “payroll employment growth slowed pretty substantially.”

Job seekers signing up at a job agency. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew)

This situation has led to a frozen job market where employees are apprehensive about firing or hiring workers at a moment’s notice. This makes it extremely difficult for those unemployed to find their next job. In fact, the USA Today report notes that one in four workers is currently considered long-term unemployed, meaning they have been searching for jobs for more than 27 weeks, the highest share since the pandemic.

The frozen job market is not the only obstacle unemployed workers have to face while trying to find their next job, as they have to contend with the industry-wide shift due to AI. With most companies taking the help of AI when it comes to their recruiting systems, a lot of workers find themselves getting ghosted completely. Club that with overseas remote workers available for significantly less pay and scammers ready to prey on desperate job-seekers, and the reason for unemployed people still struggling to find new jobs becomes pretty clear.

Jobseekers lining up at a job fair (Image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

While the Trump administration remains confident that the US job market will grow further as the year progresses, those currently unemployed are finding it extremely tough to make ends meet. That said, Saba Waheed, director of the UCLA Labor Center, believes implementing a stronger social safety net would help struggling job seekers during the transition period. Asking policymakers to take inspiration from COVID-era strategies, like eviction moratoriums and extended unemployment benefits, Waheed urged them to help unemployed workers till they find their next opportunity.

