'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win

It seemed like Veronica forgot she was holding the host's hand after the win.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
"The Price Is Right" contestants often break out into dramatic celebrations, and some of them lose control and forget what they are doing. One such contestant was Veronica, who forgot that she was shaking hands with Drew Carey. After she aced the Bulls Eye game and won a trip to Florence, Italy, the contestant grabbed the host's hand and never let it go. Carey barely made it through her monologue, and as the show went into a commercial, she freed the host.

In the Bullseye game, the centerpiece is a large board with an Archery-style target with rings ranging from $2 to $12. The board also features five grocery items on shelves, one of which carries a hidden bullseye. The contestant must select a grocery item and decide what multiple of that item's price will total between $10-$12, which is the target range.

However, if the selected count of the chosen item totals below $2 or over $12, the contestant misses the target, and the grocery item is taken out of play. The player then has to choose another item and repeat the same process. If the player fails to land in the target range of $10 and $12, after exhausting three out of the five grocery items, the game is over. On the other hand, if the player lands near the target with one, two, or three items, they are flipped one by one, and if any of the items carry the hidden bullseye, the player wins. If none of the items feature the bullseye, the player automatically loses.

For Veronica's game, the five grocery items included 15 hair ties, 10.6 ounces of organic cereal, 20.3 ounces of sparkling mineral water, 5.3 ounces of cottage cheese, and a 75-count bag of floss picks. Veronica started with the cereal and guessed two boxes would be enough to hit the target. Carey then revealed that each box cost $5.79, which meant the player landed on $11.58, which was bang on the target. "Guess what? Flying away to Florence!" Carey exclaimed as the player held his hand. It seemed like Veronica forgot to let his hand go as Carey carried on with his monologue. "What's up, Steve Holden? Showcase Showdown's coming up. She's gonna spin the wheel right after this," Carey said before the player let his hand go.

In the end, Veronica gave Carey a big hug before the show went to commercial. 

